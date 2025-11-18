Why violence may disadvantage candidates in Kasipul parliamentary by-election

ODM candidate Boyd Were (carrying a paper) addressing journalists. (James Omoro, Standard)

A successful candidate for Kasipul parliamentary by-election is expected to have an uphill task of ending violence and uniting the people of the constituency known for political skirmishes.

The candidates include Aroko Philip Nashon (Independent), Abok Isaac Kiche of Kenya Moja Movement (KMM), Bior Robert Money (Independent), Kotiende Sam Rateng Okoth of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Omondi Collins Okeyo of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), Ong’ondo Boyd Were of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Koyoo Ishmael Omondi of National Liberal Party (NLP), Linda Aoko (Independent) and Robert Ouko Ouma of Labour Party of Kenya (LPK).