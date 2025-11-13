Arrest of five suspects linked to Kasipul murder leaves DCI officers nursing injuries

Police officers take guard at the late Ongondo Were's home after their colleagues were injured by armed youth.[James Omoro/Standard]

Three police officers have been injured during the arrest of five suspects linked to the murder of two people during the ODM by-elections campaign in Kasipul.

The three officers encountered resistance as they attempted to arrest the suspects at Kachien Village, Central Kasipul Ward.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said preliminary investigations had linked the suspects to the murder of two victims who were killed last week Thursday, following violent campaigns.

According to Koilem, the officers were attacked in the homestead of former Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, where the suspects were hiding.

The operation came after police radar located the suspects at the Kosele trading centre.

“The suspects were initially at Kosele, but they ran away and hid in the late Were’s homestead,” Koilem said.

But when the officers arrived at Kosele, they found that the suspects had vanished after police intel was leaked about their trail.

After some time, the police officers located the suspects in the homestead of the late Were, and upon entry, they found the suspects.

They arrested the five suspects, but before they left the homestead, a crowd of over 100 youths stormed the ground, roughing up the officers.

The police said the officers were assaulted with crude weapons as they blocked attempted to arrest the suspects.

It was during that confrontation that the three officers, including the DCI officer in charge of Rachuonyo South Sub-county, Daniel Muhuhi and two others were injured.

Muhuhi and another officer sustained fractures to their heads and other parts of their bodies. The other officer sustained injuries on his wrist. They were rushed to a local hospital for medication.

Koilem said the five suspects, unfortunately, escaped during the commotion.

He said all police signals have been activated to ensure the suspects who ran away with handcuffs are brought to book.