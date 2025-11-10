×
Religious leaders condemn chaos rocking Kasipul constituency election campaigns

By James Omoro | Nov. 10, 2025
Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi and religious leaders during a meeting they held in his office. (James Omoro, Standard).

Religious leaders in Homa Bay County have expressed concerns over the level of violence witnessed in the Kasipul Constituency by-election campaign.

This follows an incident in which two youths were killed at Opondo village in Central Kasipul during a political campaign. The two young men were killed during a confrontation between supporters of ODM candidate Boyd Were and those of his independent counterpart Philip Aroko.

The Chairman of the Interfaith Council of Homa Bay County, Abrahams Odongo, said it is wrong for the politicians to use the youth in causing violence in Kasipul.

Speaking after a meeting with Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi in his office, Odongo criticised the parliamentary candidates for using youth as tools for violence in the constituency.

“As religious leaders, we are telling political candidates in Kasipul to stop using youth as goons. I urge them to engage the youth in constructive matters,” Odongo said.

Bishop Odongo said the violence is causing grief in families unnecessarily. He argued that it is wrong for children to become orphans because of politics.

“We don’t want women to become widows or children to be orphaned because of politics. There is only one person who will become the MP for Kasipul,” Odongo said.

The Secretary of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), Abdul Masud, told politicians to embrace peace in their campaigns.

He argued that it was only through peace that residents will have a conducive environment for electing their next MP.

“We are calling on politicians to demonstrate peace in their campaigns. There is nothing good we can achieve in Kasipul without peace,” Masud said.

Commissioner Mwiwawi said their investigations were at an advanced stage to ensure those who committed the heinous act are arrested.

“Our investigations are at an advanced stage to ensure those who committed the heinous act are arrested and charged,” Mwiwawi said.

He told politicians to respect human life and avoid causing violence.

“I want to urge politicians to respect human life. It is wrong to attack a human being because of politics,” Mwiwawi said.

