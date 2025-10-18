×
How Nyanza lit nights with dance, song for fallen son

By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso | Oct. 18, 2025
Mourners perch dangerously on a water tank at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu to follow the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Supporters of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nyanza spent sleepless nights holding vigils, organising local discos, and staging night processions to mourn a man many consider irreplaceable.

In Kisumu, parts of the city came to a standstill following the news of Raila’s passing. The sorrow was palpable. On Friday night, thousands flooded the streets blowing whistles and vuvuzelas, weeping openly and participating in joint prayer sessions.

It was a scene never before witnessed in the region, an emotional farewell that will live long in the country’s memory.

In Kondele, a stronghold of his support, mourners gathered nightly, lighting candles in tribute. Similar scenes unfolded in Nyalenda, Obunga, Dunga, Kisian, and Mamboleo, where residents camped overnight to grieve together.

Many businesses shut their doors, and some matatu operators suspended services in a symbolic show of respect. In various estates, households placed candles along the roads, while artists used candle arrangements to spell out Raila’s name.

Some vendors capitalised on the moment, selling Raila portraits, Kenyan flags, and ODM merchandise. Hawker Maurice Ouma said he sold 500 mini flags in under 30 minutes at Kisumu Boys roundabout.

Hundreds gathered there, singing pro-Raila songs, beating drums, and holding prayers. Sadly, one mourner lost a leg after being hit by a speeding lorry during the vigil.

In Kisumu’s clubs, special spaces were set aside for mourning, complete with condolence books. The usual music was replaced with songs celebrating Raila’s legacy. Luo artists cancelled concerts and began composing tribute songs.

Producer Wuod Fibi remarked, “Let us mourn and give Baba a befitting send-off, then release music to comfort a grieving nation.”

In Bondo, Raila’s hometown, vigils were held at his Opoda home and at Kango Ka Jaramogi. Mourners knelt at his future burial site, praying and weeping—a testament to the depth of the community’s loss. 

