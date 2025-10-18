×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Live Blog: Tears in Kisumu as Raila comes home one last time

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 18, 2025
The body of Former Prime minister Raila Odinga arrives at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo  Kisumu, the venue for the viewing  on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

For decades, Kisumu and the larger Luo-Nyanza region walked behind Raila Odinga.

The city that made him, loved him, and stood by him to the end fell silent on Saturday as his body was flown into Kisumu for his final viewing.

Waves of emotion have swept through the lakeside city, a place that has known his voice, his dreams, and his unyielding fight for a better Kenya.

Odinga will today lie in state at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, for public viewing, before being taken to his home in Bondo for a night vigil ahead of his burial on Sunday.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

12:46 PM - Raila Odinga’s family, led by Mama Ida, arrives at their Bondo home in Siaya County ahead of tomorrow’s burial; security tightened as public viewing continues in Mamboleo.

12:13 PM - Interior PS Omollo says Raila Odinga’s body will be flown to Bondo from Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium instead of being transported by road; public viewing to be extended beyond 3 p.m. 

10:30 AM - Mourners to be allowed to view Raila Odinga’s body at a designated area within his Bondo home, access to his house restricted to family and close relatives only, Siaya Governor Orengo says.

11:03 AM - Several mourners injured during a push and pull between them and security officers as they lined up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

10:40 AM - Mourners at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium overwhelmed with emotions as public viewing continues; some faint but are quickly attended to by medical aid.

10:00 AM - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi delivers bulls to Raila Odinga’s home in Opoda as a symbol of last respect to the statesman. Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda receives them.

9:44 AM - Public viewing of Raila Odinga's body begins; mourners warned against taking photos.

9:08 AM - Kenyans stand for the National Anthem before the clergy lead the gathering in prayer.

8:46 AM - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, aboard a KDF chopper for public viewing. Several leaders are in attendance.

The body of Former Prime minister Raila Odinga arrives at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo  Kisumu, the venue for the viewing  on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

8:32 AM - Chopper carrying military officers lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo; aircraft transporting Raila Odinga’s body expected to arrive shortly.

7:35 AM- Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Kisumu International Airport ahead of public viewing at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. 

6:00 AM - Heavy security deployed at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu ahead of the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body, with thousands of mourners expected to pay their last respects.

This live blog is being updated regularly...

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Dead ODM leader Raila Odinga Raila's Body in Kisumu
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
28 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
34 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved