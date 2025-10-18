Live Blog: Tears in Kisumu as Raila comes home one last time

The body of Former Prime minister Raila Odinga arrives at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo Kisumu, the venue for the viewing on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

For decades, Kisumu and the larger Luo-Nyanza region walked behind Raila Odinga.

The city that made him, loved him, and stood by him to the end fell silent on Saturday as his body was flown into Kisumu for his final viewing.

Waves of emotion have swept through the lakeside city, a place that has known his voice, his dreams, and his unyielding fight for a better Kenya.

Odinga will today lie in state at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, for public viewing, before being taken to his home in Bondo for a night vigil ahead of his burial on Sunday.

12:46 PM - Raila Odinga’s family, led by Mama Ida, arrives at their Bondo home in Siaya County ahead of tomorrow’s burial; security tightened as public viewing continues in Mamboleo.

12:13 PM - Interior PS Omollo says Raila Odinga’s body will be flown to Bondo from Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium instead of being transported by road; public viewing to be extended beyond 3 p.m.

10:30 AM - Mourners to be allowed to view Raila Odinga’s body at a designated area within his Bondo home, access to his house restricted to family and close relatives only, Siaya Governor Orengo says.

11:03 AM - Several mourners injured during a push and pull between them and security officers as they lined up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

10:40 AM - Mourners at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium overwhelmed with emotions as public viewing continues; some faint but are quickly attended to by medical aid.

10:00 AM - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi delivers bulls to Raila Odinga’s home in Opoda as a symbol of last respect to the statesman. Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda receives them.

9:44 AM - Public viewing of Raila Odinga's body begins; mourners warned against taking photos.

9:08 AM - Kenyans stand for the National Anthem before the clergy lead the gathering in prayer.

8:46 AM - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, aboard a KDF chopper for public viewing. Several leaders are in attendance.

8:32 AM - Chopper carrying military officers lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo; aircraft transporting Raila Odinga’s body expected to arrive shortly.

7:35 AM- Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Kisumu International Airport ahead of public viewing at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

6:00 AM - Heavy security deployed at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu ahead of the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body, with thousands of mourners expected to pay their last respects.

