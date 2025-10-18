Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo's home razed in suspected arson attack

The house of Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo. Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo has lost property worth millions of shillings after her house burnt down in suspected arson.[James Omoro, Standard]

The house caught fire at Omoche Village, Gem East Ward in Rangwe Constituency on Friday night.

It is not clear how the fire began.

Dr. Gogo told journalists that she had no information on the cause of the fire.

She said the inferno occurred when she was in Kisumu for the burial arrangements of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.

The legislator said she was shocked to be informed that her house had burnt down.

“I was in Kisumu for the funeral arrangements of the late Honourable Raila Odinga. Then I got a shocking call that my house had been burnt,” Dr. Gogo said.

The MP said she was still making enquiries into what happened.

“From the phone call I got, there is no clear information on what caused the fire,” Dr. Gogo added.

The MP called on security agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action based on the findings.“I appeal to our security agencies to investigate the incident for an appropriate legal action to be taken over the incident,” she added.

Preliminary investigations undertaken by police reveal that the fire resulted from arson.

Rangwe Police Commander Magdaline Chebet said they had established that the inferno occurred during a power outage in the area.

This ruled out the suspicion that it might have resulted from an electric fault.

“We have established that the fire occurred when there was a blackout in the area,” Chebet said.

Another lead is that there was nobody in the homestead during the day before the incident. This ruled out the possibility of an accidental fire which results from domestic activities.

Moreover, the gate of the homestead was also locked.

“There was no family member or worker at home when the inferno started,” Chebet added.

The police boss said residents who wanted to intervene in extinguishing the fire found it difficult because the gate was locked.

“Residents who responded to the emergency could not enter the homestead because the gate was locked with a padlock. They just gathered at the gate to watch what was happening,” Chebet added.

She said police broke the gate and made attempts to put out the fire using water from a borehole. However, they managed to save just a few items from the kitchen.

“Our officers had to break the gate to salvage the situation, but they managed to save just a few items,” said Chebet.

She said they were continuing with investigations into the matter.