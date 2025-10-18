×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo's home razed in suspected arson attack

By James Omoro | Oct. 18, 2025
The house of Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo. Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo has lost property worth millions of shillings after her house burnt down in suspected arson.[James Omoro, Standard]

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo has lost property worth millions of shillings after her house burnt down in suspected arson.

The house caught fire at Omoche Village, Gem East Ward in Rangwe Constituency on Friday night.

It is not clear how the fire began.

Dr. Gogo told journalists that she had no information on the cause of the fire.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She said the inferno occurred when she was in Kisumu for the burial arrangements of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.

The legislator said she was shocked to be informed that her house had burnt down.

“I was in Kisumu for the funeral arrangements of the late Honourable Raila Odinga. Then I got a shocking call that my house had been burnt,” Dr. Gogo said.

The MP said she was still making enquiries into what happened.

“From the phone call I got, there is no clear information on what caused the fire,” Dr. Gogo added.

The MP called on security agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action based on the findings.“I appeal to our security agencies to investigate the incident for an appropriate legal action to be taken over the incident,” she added.

Preliminary investigations undertaken by police reveal that the fire resulted from arson.

Rangwe Police Commander Magdaline Chebet said they had established that the inferno occurred during a power outage in the area.

This ruled out the suspicion that it might have resulted from an electric fault.

“We have established that the fire occurred when there was a blackout in the area,” Chebet said.

Another lead is that there was nobody in the homestead during the day before the incident. This ruled out the possibility of an accidental fire which results from domestic activities.

Moreover, the gate of the homestead was also locked.

“There was no family member or worker at home when the inferno started,” Chebet added.

The police boss said residents who wanted to intervene in extinguishing the fire found it difficult because the gate was locked.

“Residents who responded to the emergency could not enter the homestead because the gate was locked with a padlock. They just gathered at the gate to watch what was happening,” Chebet added.

She said police broke the gate and made attempts to put out the fire using water from a borehole. However, they managed to save just a few items from the kitchen.

“Our officers had to break the gate to salvage the situation, but they managed to save just a few items,” said Chebet.

She said they were continuing with investigations into the matter. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo House Razed Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo Burnt Down Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo Arson Attack
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
29 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
36 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved