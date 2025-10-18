×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tears, turmoil as crowds surge to view Raila's body in Kisumu

By Rodgers Otiso | Oct. 18, 2025

Red Cross medics attend to mourners who fainted during the public viewing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body in Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Scores of mourners were injured on Saturday morning as crowds surged to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area.

Medical teams from the Kenya Red Cross treated several people who collapsed or fainted due to exhaustion and emotional distress, while others sustained injuries in the struggle to reach the viewing tent. Police officers at the venue were forced to intervene to restore order.

The body of the late opposition leader arrived at the stadium aboard a military helicopter at 8:50 a.m. and was received under heavy security. Viewing began around 9:20 a.m. after a brief interdenominational service led by clerics.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among leaders present were Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, and Raila’s son, Raila Junior.

An emotional Wanga broke down as the helicopter carrying Odinga’s remains touched down, drawing tears from sections of the crowd. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, officially opened the procession before the casket was moved to the public viewing area.

Thousands of mourners, including visitors from outside Kisumu County, had arrived at the venue before dawn.

By 8 a.m., the stadium was filled, forcing many to climb trees and nearby structures to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.

Security officers maintained a tight cordon as the crowd pressed forward to view the body of the veteran politician, revered by supporters as a reformist and national hero.

Authorities urged mourners to remain calm and avoid taking photographs during the viewing.

The body will later be moved by road to Odinga’s rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, for burial on Sunday. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Raila Odinga State Funeral Kenya Red Cross
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
29 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
35 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved