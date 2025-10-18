Tears, turmoil as crowds surge to view Raila's body in Kisumu

Red Cross medics attend to mourners who fainted during the public viewing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body in Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Scores of mourners were injured on Saturday morning as crowds surged to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area.

Medical teams from the Kenya Red Cross treated several people who collapsed or fainted due to exhaustion and emotional distress, while others sustained injuries in the struggle to reach the viewing tent. Police officers at the venue were forced to intervene to restore order.

The body of the late opposition leader arrived at the stadium aboard a military helicopter at 8:50 a.m. and was received under heavy security. Viewing began around 9:20 a.m. after a brief interdenominational service led by clerics.

Among leaders present were Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, and Raila’s son, Raila Junior.

An emotional Wanga broke down as the helicopter carrying Odinga’s remains touched down, drawing tears from sections of the crowd. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, officially opened the procession before the casket was moved to the public viewing area.

Thousands of mourners, including visitors from outside Kisumu County, had arrived at the venue before dawn.

By 8 a.m., the stadium was filled, forcing many to climb trees and nearby structures to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.

Security officers maintained a tight cordon as the crowd pressed forward to view the body of the veteran politician, revered by supporters as a reformist and national hero.

Authorities urged mourners to remain calm and avoid taking photographs during the viewing.

The body will later be moved by road to Odinga’s rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, for burial on Sunday.