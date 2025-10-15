Dark day as Nyanza mourns Raila

A somber mood engulfed Kondele, Kisumu as residents mourned the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Many described the loss as that of a true leader who tirelessly fought for their rights and stood with ordinary citizens through decades of struggle. [Rodgers Otiso Standard]
Tears, heartbreak, mourning and a sombre mood engulfed Nyanza as thousands of Nyanza residents turned up in the streets to mourn the death of veteran politician Raila Odinga.
