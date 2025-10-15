×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Dark day as Nyanza mourns Raila

By Standard Team | Oct. 15, 2025

A somber mood engulfed Kondele, Kisumu as residents mourned the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Many described the loss as that of a true leader who tirelessly fought for their rights and stood with ordinary citizens through decades of struggle. [Rodgers Otiso Standard]

Tears, heartbreak, mourning and a sombre mood engulfed Nyanza as thousands of Nyanza residents turned up in the streets to mourn the death of veteran politician Raila Odinga.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila's Death ODM leader Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Nyanza
.

Latest Stories

Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
53 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
National
By Barack Muluka
53 mins ago
End of an Era: Kenya mourns a fallen political mastermind
Politics
By David Odongo
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
By Barack Muluka 53 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
By Amos Kareithi 53 mins ago
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
Raila Odinga: The people's president
By Brian Otieno 53 mins ago
Raila Odinga: The people's president
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
By Biketi Kikechi 53 mins ago
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved