×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

NACADA seize Sh5 million bhang in Homa Bay student hostel raid

By David Njaaga | Sep. 11, 2025

Bhang and assorted cigarettes worth Sh5.1 million seized from student hostels in Homa Bay on Thursday, September 11.

A multi-agency operation has seized bhang worth an estimated Sh5 million in a raid on student hostels in Homa Bay County exposing what investigators say is a growing narcotics trade targeting university learners.

The sting at Jaacf Kodongo Estate, an area with a large student population, took place on Thursday, September 11 and also netted assorted cigarettes including Oris and Supermatch brands valued at about Sh100,000.

Two suspects were arrested.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The operation was carried out by a  team including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti‑Narcotics Unit and a specialised Administration Police unit.

"This operation is a clear warning to drug traffickers exploiting young Kenyans. We are closing in on you," said NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, adding, “We will not allow our universities, institutions meant to nurture talent and shape the future, to be turned into breeding grounds for addiction and crime."

The raid followed a NACADA report showing more than 30 per cent of university students have used cannabis, nearly 40 per cent regularly consume alcohol and tobacco and access to narcotics near campuses has risen in the past three years.

"The statistics are not just numbers, they are a red flag. This is a national crisis. We must act decisively, or we risk losing a generation to drugs," noted Omerikwa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bhang Seizure Student Hostels Raid Cannabis in Universities Oris Cigarettes
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
3 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
3 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved