Grief as family mourns death of their 18-year-old kin killed in cold blood

By Anne Atieno | Sep. 11, 2025
Geto resident mills around a police van caring the body of a 15 years old girl who was defiled and murdered by unknown people on November 10, 2020. the body was dumped inside a church. [File, Standard]

Grief engulfed a family in Kehancha, Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County after their kin was killed in cold blood.

Kevin Bhoke aged 18 is said to have been stabbed to death by an unknown assailant moments after he had come from his mother’s house.

His mother Happiness Omari while in tears said that she had just come from work and was received by her son at 7pm.

“When I entered, my son put on his shoes and I went to my bedroom. He had just come out of the house before I heard screams outside,” Ms. Omari said.

She rushed out to check what was going on and did not see anyone.

“I didn't see anything and went back to my house and wore my shoes. I ran outside the gate with a machete on my hand. I tried searching for my son but did not see him,” she narrated.

At that moment, she was still unaware that her son had already been killed and continued with her search.

She ran and asked a neighbor whether they had seen her son.

It was at the time when she was informed by two ladies she met on her way home that someone has been killed.

“When I moved towards a body lying on the wayside, I found my son lying in a pool of blood,” Omari who was sobbing said.

Andrew Kinono, uncle to the deceased asked the authorities to speed up investigations and bring the suspect involve to book.

“I was informed that he had been stabbed. I found that he had already died. When such acts happen, we want investigations sped up and those involved arrested,” Mr. Kinono said.

Kuria West Police Commander Reuben Bett who confirmed the incident said they have launched investigations into the matter and a manhunt for the suspect.

According to Mr. Bett, the suspect has since gone into hiding.

“We are working to ensure that he gets arrested,” Bett highlighted.

Irate members who bayed for the suspect’s blood went and burnt his belongings.

The suspect is said to have been a friend with the deceased’s mother.

Police said the motive of the murder was not known.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kehancha hospital’s morgue awaiting post-mortem examination.

