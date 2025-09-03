×
Inside Governor Orengo's Sh12.7b budget

By Isaiah Gwengi | Sep. 3, 2025
Governor James Orengo during the second state of the county address at the County Assembly. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has unveiled a Sh12.7 billion spending plan for the 2025/26 financial year.

This is the third budget under his Nyalore administration, aimed at implementing the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2023–2027.

According to the Programme Based Budget, the county expects to finance its expenditures through Sh7.7 billion from the equitable share, Sh962 million in conditional grants, Sh3.1 billion from Own Source Revenue (OSR) and Sh961 million in opening balances.

County Health Services will receive Sh775 million, representing 13.3 per cent of the budget. The allocation will go into major projects including the phased construction of Ukwala sub-county hospital annex and completion of casualty and maternity complex at Yala sub-county hospital at Sh30 million and Sh50 million respectively.

ALSO READ: Why City Hall should effectively implement development plans

The county is also planning to spend Sh40 million for equipping the surgical theatre at Siaya County Referral Hospital and another Sh100 million for the construction of a new Siaya County Referral Complex.

In a bid to boost education in the county, Sh77 million has been allocated to cater for the school feeding programme, while Sh20 million will go into the phased construction of a model Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre at South East Alego Ward.

Farmers are set to benefit from a Sh30 million seed and fertilizer subsidy programme, with another Sh30 million earmarked for the development of cotton at the Madiany ginnery.

Sh10 million will go towards the construction of a modern fish market at Misori Beach.

To boost security on Lake Victoria, the county will also establish and operationalize a Lake Front Surveillance Unit at a cost of Sh8 million, which includes patrol boats, equipment and training.

Residents of East Uyoma will see rehabilitation of their water supply; with Sh15 million set aside for the construction of a 340m³ steel tank and pipeline extension.

The county has also allocated Sh10 million for the completion of drilling at Siarowia Dam.

READ: Governor Kihika unveils five-year development plan for Nakuru

The county assembly complex project will take Sh253 million, while Sh8 million has been allocated for renovation works and equipping of the governor’s office.

Additionally, Sh33 million has been earmarked for the complete automation of county revenue collection.

The county will spend Sh20 million and Sh10 million on the preparation and approval of a valuation roll and the development of a land use plan for Usenge Town respectively.

Governor Orengo emphasized that the allocations reflect his administration’s commitment to health, education, agriculture, blue economy and cultural heritage.

.

.

.

