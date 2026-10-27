County Speaker Omar endorsed to run for Mandera East MP seat

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Omar Sala endorsed for Mandera East MP seat ahead of 2027 elections. [Ismail Locog]

The Sharmarke sub-clan of the Murulle community has endorsed former Mandera East Member of Parliament Omar Maalim, popularly known as Omar Sala, for the constituency’s parliamentary seat in the upcoming General Election, with elders calling for unity, peaceful coexistence and a renewed focus on development.

The endorsement, led by Sharmarke Sultan Mohamud Khalif, followed consultations among community elders who said their decision was informed by the need to rally behind a leader with experience in public service and an understanding of the challenges facing Mandera East.

Omar, who currently serves as Speaker of the Mandera County Assembly, previously represented Mandera East in Parliament and served as Deputy Governor of Mandera County. His political experience is expected to feature in the contest as aspirants position themselves ahead of the polls.

The endorsement places him in the emerging race alongside incumbent MP Hussein Weytan of the Kullow sub-clan and Ahmed Ali Madey of the Ali Sharmarke sub-clan, as political alignments begin to take shape.

Elder Hajji Mohamed Maalim Kulmiye urged residents to consider Omar’s previous service in the constituency, saying his experience could inform his approach to local development priorities.

“Omar Sala is not a stranger to the people of Mandera East. He has served this community as a Member of Parliament and as Deputy Governor. We believe that his experience should count as we seek leadership that can effectively champion our development priorities and improve the lives of our people,” Kulmiye said.

He added that the constituency needed a representative capable of engaging national institutions, advocating for resources and ensuring public programmes respond to residents’ needs.

KEBS board Director and Chairman of Egal Sharmarke sub-clan Musa Osman Yarow said Omar’s experience in public service provided a basis for his endorsement, while emphasising the need for accountable leadership and development-focused representation.

Musa also announced the Abkey Mohamed family’s endorsement of Omar for the Mandera East parliamentary seat and its support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027. He said the family’s position was guided by the principles of unity, equality and inclusivity, embracing the slogan “Usawa ni Sawa, Mbele Pamoja.”

Birik Aftin, a former Chief of Bula Mpya, said the constituency needed leadership that could translate political support into tangible improvements in residents’ lives.

“Leadership is not simply about occupying an office; it is about what changes in the lives of the people you represent. Our people need a leader who will champion water security, quality education, accessible healthcare and economic opportunities for young people. The true measure of leadership must be the results delivered to the community,” Aftin said.

He observed that pastoralist households continued to face challenges associated with drought, water shortages, livestock diseases and limited market access, calling for sustained investment in infrastructure and initiatives that strengthen household resilience.

Aftin urged political leaders to place the constituency’s development interests above personal ambitions and ensure residents could participate freely and peacefully in the electoral process.

Sultan Mohamud Khalif said the endorsement was intended to provide political direction to the Sharmarke community while preserving unity among the different Somali communities living in Mandera East.

“Our decision must be guided by the interests of our people and the future of Mandera East. We want unity, development and peaceful coexistence with all the Somali communities who call this constituency home. No community can prosper in isolation, and no political ambition should be allowed to destroy the relationships we have built over generations,” Khalif said.

The Sultan called on community members to abide by the decision reached through consultations while urging residents from other communities to maintain peaceful relations and engage in constructive political dialogue.

Ugas Mohamed Macow (Bahalow) of the Arfahow sub-clan described the consultations leading to the endorsement as demanding, saying elders had to weigh their options before settling on their preferred candidate.

“The process required serious thought because the decision concerns the future of our community and the constituency at large. We needed to consider the experience and capacity required to take our concerns forward. We believe Omar’s background in public service gives him a strong foundation to seek the mandate of the people,” Macow said.

He called on community members to support the decision and channel their political energy towards a common development agenda.

Beyond the endorsements, the Mandera East contest is expected to focus on the candidates’ plans for addressing the constituency’s development challenges. Reliable water supplies remain a priority in the arid region, where households and pastoralists depend on functional boreholes and sustainable water infrastructure.

Residents also face demands for improved health facilities, better-equipped schools, bursary opportunities, stronger livestock services and reliable transport links. Efforts to strengthen livestock marketing, support small businesses and expand opportunities for young people are also likely to feature in the campaign debate.

Omar’s supporters believe his experience as a former MP, Deputy Governor and current County Assembly Speaker gives him an understanding of government institutions and the processes involved in pursuing development priorities.

However, the extent to which the endorsements translate into electoral support will depend on his ability to appeal to voters across the constituency and present a credible agenda for addressing their concerns.

As political consultations continue ahead of the 2027 General Election, the final decision on the Mandera East parliamentary seat will rest with voters, whose expectations are likely to centre on inclusive leadership, peaceful coexistence and tangible improvements in public services and livelihoods.