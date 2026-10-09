Two police officers killed in Garissa IED attack

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Two police officers have been killed in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack between Dadaab and Saretho, Garissa County.

Authorities say a major police operation is underway to find the perpetrators.

According to the authorities, the incident took place on Friday, October 9, 2026, in the morning, claiming the lives of Hagadera Sub-County Police Boss Stephen Ekirapa and his driver Corporal David Rotich.

“Preliminary reports indicate that 2 police officers have died in the incident.”

The police said that a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU), Regular Police, and Administration Police officers was dispatched to the area.Garissa county police commander Samsom Chelugo confirmed the attack.

Earlier this year in January, two National Police Reserve (NPR) officers, Corporal Mohammed Abdow Issack and Police Constable Abdirashid Shabellow Ali, were killed in an IED blast at the Kulun Border Point Four in Mandera County.

According to a police report from Mandera County, the IED exploded approximately 100 metres inside Kenya, targeting officers on duty.

Preliminary assessments indicate the attack may have been retaliatory, possibly involving elements of the Somali National Army stationed nearby.

Before that, in November 2025, two Border Patrol Unit (BPU) officers lost their lives when their vehicle struck a roadside explosive along the Liboi–Kulan road in Garissa County.

According to regional security monitoring data and government reports, the area has experienced dozens of distinct IED incidents, primarily roadside bombs planted by the Al-Shabaab militant group near the porous Kenya-Somalia border.