Senators raise concerns over insecurity in Northern Kenya

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Senators have raised concerns over insecurity in Northern Kenya, a region that continues to grapple with cattle rustling, armed banditry and recurring inter-community conflicts.

They said insecurity had led to loss of life, displacement of families, destruction of property and severe disruption of pastoralists’ livelihoods.

The recent killing of five people in Isiolo county, including security officers and civilians, during an operation to recover stolen livestock has underscored the grave security challenges facing the region.

Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute told the Senate similar incidents continued to be reported across Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu and neighbouring counties, raising concerns over the adequacy of security deployment, intelligence coordination, livestock recovery efforts and mechanisms to protect vulnerable communities from retaliatory attacks and cycles of violence.

“I would like the Senate National Security, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee to address the prevailing security situation in Northern Kenya, particularly Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu and neighbouring counties, including incidents of cattle rustling, armed attacks, deaths, injuries, displacement of persons and the areas most adversely affected over the last three years,” said Chute.

He asked the committee to address the adequacy of deployment, operational readiness and logistical capacity of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), National Police Reservists (NPRs) and other security agencies, including the functionality of security installations and response capabilities in areas prone to insecurity.

Chute also wanted the committee to inform the House of efforts to recover stolen livestock, dismantle cattle-rustling networks, contain the cross-border movement of stolen animals and hold perpetrators accountable. “We would like to know the government’s long-term security and peace-building framework for northern Kenya, including measures aimed at addressing the drivers of conflict, strengthening local security structures, protecting pastoral livelihoods, supporting affected communities and securing lasting peace and stability in the region.”

Wajir’s Sheikh Abbass said the Isiolo, Maralal, Marsabit and Turkana triangle had remained a hotspot for a long time, with many Kenyans losing their animals and lives. He said about 63,000 head of cattle and other livestock had been lost over the past three years, with many people also killed.

Abbass questioned why the Government could compensate young people killed by police during demonstrations but had failed to compensate pastoralists who lost their lives while protecting their livestock. He said the raiders were predominantly from local communities and lived among the affected populations, raising questions about the effectiveness of security structures.

“There are many police officers, including the local police reservists, who are community members, but unfortunately, there is continued loss of lives, which raises questions as to whether this is an internal problem, most probably due to the laxity of police officers,” said Abbass.

“It is the responsibility of this Government to take care of people’s lives and their properties. Therefore, we ask for pastoralists to be given compensation because the loss of lives and livelihoods is unacceptable,” he said.

Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian said Samburu County was “bleeding” after criminals attacked people in Isiolo, prompting the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to order an operation that she alleged also affected innocent residents.

Lemaletian told the House that grenades had been thrown at local residents and a large herd of cattle destroyed, with one family losing 137 cows.

She questioned the psychological and financial toll on families that lose their livelihoods in such attacks, citing the shooting of a man who was going to buy water for residents.

“The fact that we are in the Broad-based Government does not mean that we are going to bury our heads in the sand. If somebody within the Executive is failing the Broad-based Government, it is our duty to call it out, whether we are in UDA or ODM,” said Lemaletian.