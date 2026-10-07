Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Senators raise concerns over insecurity in Northern Kenya

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Senators have raised concerns over insecurity in Northern Kenya, a region that continues to grapple with cattle rustling, armed banditry and recurring inter-community conflicts.

They said insecurity had led to loss of life, displacement of families, destruction of property and severe disruption of pastoralists’ livelihoods.

The recent killing of five people in Isiolo county, including security officers and civilians, during an operation to recover stolen livestock has underscored the grave security challenges facing the region.

Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute told the Senate similar incidents continued to be reported across Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu and neighbouring counties, raising concerns over the adequacy of security deployment, intelligence coordination, livestock recovery efforts and mechanisms to protect vulnerable communities from retaliatory attacks and cycles of violence.

“I would like the Senate National Security, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee to address the prevailing security situation in Northern Kenya, particularly Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu and neighbouring counties, including incidents of cattle rustling, armed attacks, deaths, injuries, displacement of persons and the areas most adversely affected over the last three years,” said Chute.

He asked the committee to address the adequacy of deployment, operational readiness and logistical capacity of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), National Police Reservists (NPRs) and other security agencies, including the functionality of security installations and response capabilities in areas prone to insecurity.

Chute also wanted the committee to inform the House of efforts to recover stolen livestock, dismantle cattle-rustling networks, contain the cross-border movement of stolen animals and hold perpetrators accountable. “We would like to know the government’s long-term security and peace-building framework for northern Kenya, including measures aimed at addressing the drivers of conflict, strengthening local security structures, protecting pastoral livelihoods, supporting affected communities and securing lasting peace and stability in the region.”

Wajir’s Sheikh Abbass said the Isiolo, Maralal, Marsabit and Turkana triangle had remained a hotspot for a long time, with many Kenyans losing their animals and lives. He said about 63,000 head of cattle and other livestock had been lost over the past three years, with many people also killed.

Abbass questioned why the Government could compensate young people killed by police during demonstrations but had failed to compensate pastoralists who lost their lives while protecting their livestock. He said the raiders were predominantly from local communities and lived among the affected populations, raising questions about the effectiveness of security structures.

“There are many police officers, including the local police reservists, who are community members, but unfortunately, there is continued loss of lives, which raises questions as to whether this is an internal problem, most probably due to the laxity of police officers,” said Abbass.

“It is the responsibility of this Government to take care of people’s lives and their properties. Therefore, we ask for pastoralists to be given compensation because the loss of lives and livelihoods is unacceptable,” he said.

Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian said Samburu County was “bleeding” after criminals attacked people in Isiolo, prompting the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to order an operation that she alleged also affected innocent residents.

Lemaletian told the House that grenades had been thrown at local residents and a large herd of cattle destroyed, with one family losing 137 cows.

She questioned the psychological and financial toll on families that lose their livelihoods in such attacks, citing the shooting of a man who was going to buy water for residents.

“The fact that we are in the Broad-based Government does not mean that we are going to bury our heads in the sand. If somebody within the Executive is failing the Broad-based Government, it is our duty to call it out, whether we are in UDA or ODM,” said Lemaletian.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Isiolo Cattle Rustling Livestock Theft Samburu Livestock Killings North Eastern
.

Latest Stories

Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
National
By Rodgers Otiso
3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
National
By Eunice Omollo
3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
National
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
By Eunice Omollo 3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved