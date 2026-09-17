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Marsabit, Turkana to get more funding to tackle drought

By David Njaaga | Sep. 17, 2026
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Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho during a meeting on the implementation of the Drought Resilience Programme for Marsabit and Turkana counties. [Courtesy]

Marsabit and Turkana counties will expand measures to improve water access, livestock production and infrastructure as the government steps up efforts to help communities cope with drought.

The programme will also rehabilitate rangelands, improve livestock services and support irrigation as the two counties face recurring dry conditions.

The two counties will receive an additional €9 million (Sh1.34 billion) from Germany’s KfW Development Bank, taking the total funding for the Drought Resilience Programme to €30 million (Sh4.47 billion).

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said €7 million (Sh1.04 billion) of the additional funding will go to Marsabit while Turkana will receive €2 million (Sh297.8 million).

The additional financing follows an agreement between the State Department for Irrigation and the governors of Marsabit and Turkana counties to implement the programme.

The programme initially received €21 million (Sh3.13 billion), with Turkana allocated €13 million (Sh1.94 billion) and Marsabit €8 million (Sh1.19 billion).

The new funding will bring the allocation for each county to €15 million (Sh2.23 billion).

The programme will support water harvesting, water storage and irrigation to improve access to reliable water resources in the two counties.

It will also fund animal health, rangeland management, fodder production and livestock marketing.

Other projects will include upgrading rural roads, sanitation facilities and health services in schools.

The programme targets the rehabilitation of 5,000 acres of rangeland and is expected to create about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Kimotho said the State Department for Irrigation was also preparing for the expected El Niño rains between October and December.

The department plans to collect and store rainwater during the rainy season to improve water availability in the drought-prone counties.

Kimotho also said authorities had issued early warnings to people in counties at risk of flooding and urged them to move to higher ground.

The programme is intended to strengthen communities’ ability to cope with drought while improving livelihoods and infrastructure in Northern Kenya.

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Related Topics

Drought Resilience KfW Development Bank Ephantus Kimotho Irrigation, Drought
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