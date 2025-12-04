×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Samburu village gets piped water first time since independence

By Michael Saitoti | Dec. 4, 2025
Women fetch water at the new water project.[Michael Saitoti,Standard]

Residents in Kilepoi village in Samburu County received piped water for the first time in 2025, more than 60 years after Kenya's independence.

Over 2000 people previously relied on unsafe water from wells and rivers.

The feat was made possible by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA).

 Samburu North MP Eli Letipila inaugurated a water  project at Kilepoi village in Samburu County.[Michael Saitoti,Standard]

Commissioning the project, Eli Letipila, the Samburu North MP, said the people had suffered for long, women walked long distances to access water.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The villagers have in the past survived on water drawn from wells, rivers, which sometimes is not safe for human consumption,” he said.

The villagers’ excitement was evident as they gathered at the borehole to witness the commissioning of the water project.

Animals drink water.  And women around the water project during its inauguration on December 3, 2025.[Michael Saitoti,Standard]

The water project was initiated following concerns over the lack of water, which was previously raised by The Standard newspaper.

According to villagers, the new water facility is expected to ease the daily burden on households and improve access to water in the region.

The state agency has announced plans to roll out four additional boreholes in the semi-arid parts of Samburu North.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kerio Valley Development Authority Samburu Water Samburu County Borehole Samburu Safe Water
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
46 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
46 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 46 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 46 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 46 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 46 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved