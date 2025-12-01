Leaders fault state as bandits kill two more people in Isiolo

Members of the Isiolo Women Peace Caucus led by Samburu Council of Elders chairperson Joyce Nairisiae, condemn the killing of a 16-year-old student by bandits at Babala area along the Isiolo-Merti road. [File, Standard]

At least two more people have been killed in the volatile Kom area of Isiolo’s Merti Sub County in an aborted cattle rustling incident.

Reports from the remote area — which has long been a no-go zone for herders from various parts of the vast but isolated sub county due to runaway insecurity — indicated that scores of armed bandits had crossed into the Isiolo side of the border from Samburu East and Laisamis. The raiders nearly succeeded in stealing hundreds of cattle and goats.

The attack took place at Madho Qarsa, near Biliko Marara trading centre, on Sunday evening.

Two people were confirmed dead and another was wounded in the attempted rustling incident. The deceased were buried yesterday at Biliko trading centre during an emotional send-off attended by Chari MCA Abdullahi Golicha, while the injured victim was rushed to Merti Sub County Hospital.

Local Kenya Police Reservists (NPR) repulsed the rustlers, who were estimated to be about 100.

Isiolo County Police Commander Paul Wambugu said additional security personnel had been deployed to assess the security situation and patrol the area.

The incident comes after the killing of seven people in the same locality in mid-October. On October 17, two road construction workers were shot dead by bandits near Gotu. They were part of a team upgrading the road section between Gotu and Merti.

Two days later, five people were reportedly killed by a security team after herders from Isiolo clashed with rival migrant herders from Samburu East. Hundreds of cattle were lost during that incident.

On Monday, Isiolo leaders accused the Interior Ministry of doing little to address insecurity in the lower parts of Merti Sub County. They said vast tracts of pastureland in Kom, Biliko, Sabarwawa and Quri Bisanowo had been deserted by herders who fled with their livestock for fear of further attacks from herders from the two neighbouring counties.

Mr. Golicha, who condemned the latest attack, said those killed were young people attempting to move their cattle to a safer area when they encountered the armed raiders.

Borana Council of Elders chairman Mohammed Konso Hallo and Cherab MCA Halima Abgudo said the security team based in the area had failed to repulse external attacks by cattle thieves from the neighbouring sub counties.

“In mid-October, the security team killed five people in the area while locals were trying to protect their animals from being stolen, yet this time they did not detect the bandits who entered deep inside Isiolo to kill and steal our livestock,” said Mr. Hallo.

The leaders said they had appealed to the Interior Ministry since the period when Deputy President Kithure Kindiki headed the docket, but no action had been taken.

Nearly 20 people have been killed in that area, along with others at Gotu, Chaffa Gafarsa and Baranbate — all on the eastern bank of the Ewaso Nyiro River — in rustling-related incidents since mid this year.

The leaders also questioned why police had failed to counter rustlers targeting camels and cattle brought to market for sale by traders.

Two weeks ago, 170 cattle intended for sale at the largest livestock market in northern Kenya were stolen in a daring raid just metres from a police barrier along the Isiolo–Moyale highway, and less than three kilometres from Isiolo town centre. Two people sustained gunshot wounds.

In September, hundreds of cattle meant for the next day’s market were stolen from inside the livestock yard. One fatality was reported, although most of the animals were later recovered.