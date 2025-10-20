Bandits kill two road construction workers

David Opiyo, a consturction worker who was killed by bandits on the Gotu-Merti road in Isiolo, on october 18, 2025. [Courtesy]

Armed bandits have killed two road construction workers in Isiolo.

The two were working along Gotu-Merti road when they were attacked and killed on Saturday afternoon.

One of the victims was identified as Boru Ibrahim, a son to a road contractor Ibrahim Halakhe. Boru, leaves behind a widow and two children.

The other victim, David Opiyo was reportedly the engineer cum supervisor of the road project.

Isiolo County Police Commander Paul Wambugu condemned the incident terming it as “very unfortunate and sad.”

Wambugu said the attackers would be pursued to face justice.

A security source said the attack at Gotu, along the Ewaso Nyiro River was allegedly a retaliation after suspects from Merti stole cattle from the Samburu side, a day earlier.

All the livestock stolen was recovered by security personnel who included game rangers from wildlife conservacies under the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT).

Unconfirmed reports indicated that at least five of the cattle rustlers were allegedly killed while a 23-year-old man was apprehended and handed over to officers at Sereolipi police station.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound in the incident.