Another Somalia citizen linked to Kenya ID scam

Another Somali national has been arrested in Mandera County while in the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship, exposing the country's vulnerability after relaxation of rules.

Assa Ali Issack was seized by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (APTU) officers at Bulla Hawa, Mandera East, while trying to cross over into Kenya. The 31-year-old was found in possession of a Kenyan application for registration form serial number 2559069003, which he allegedly procured at the Registrar of Persons offices in Arabia.