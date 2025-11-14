Consultancy firm faces backlash over alleged exploitation in Nyota initiative

A mass walkout by Train-the-Trainer (T.O.T.) participants during a Nyota Initiative trainining in Turkana. [ Bakari Ang’ela/Standard]

Civil society groups in Turkana have condemned the consultancy firm contracted to implement the Nyota Initiative following a mass walkout by Train-the-Trainer (T.O.T.) participants, who alleged exploitation and inadequate facilitation.

The walkout was prompted by complaints of insufficient transport reimbursement, lack of accommodation and meals, and a consultancy contract that was allegedly backdated.

Eliud Emeri, President of Civil Society Turkana, accused the firm of economic coercion.

“How do you call trainers to Lodwar without proper transport refunds or even basic provisions?” Emeri asked. He added that a one-way public transport trip from places such as Kibish costs about KSh 10,000, urging the County Commissioner and the relevant ministry to intervene.

Several trainers, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, said they were subjected to what they described as unfair and unsafe working conditions.

One trainer said, “The company should respect our rights and stop taking advantage of our commitment. Even the World Bank should intervene.”

Another stated, “Professionals should not be exploited, especially in a government-backed program.”

After the walkout, officials from Mercy & Associates were summoned by the County Commissioner for a mediation meeting with consultancy representatives and the T.O.T. chairman. The discussions ended without agreement.

According to participants, the consultancy reportedly maintained a hardline stance, allegedly telling trainers to “sign or leave.”

While most trainers eventually signed the contract due to fear of losing their positions, some declined. Reports indicate that trainers were also warned against speaking to the media.

Attempts by journalists to obtain a comment from officials heading the consultancy firm were unsuccessful, with officials reportedly declining to respond formally.

Residents and leaders expressed anger over the alleged exploitation and the perceived silence of both county and national authorities.

Resident Samuel Lodwar questioned, “Why are our leaders quiet when youth are suffering?”

Another resident, Naomi Ekal, criticised the gap between the program’s funding and the treatment of the trainers, calling the situation unacceptable.

A community elder, Loritang Ebei, warned that the consultancy’s actions could jeopardise the future of the Nyota Initiative.

“Trainers are being forced to subsidise the project while the consultancy benefits from government and donor funds,” he said.

Another resident, Jonathan Esekon, added, “This firm failed to study Turkana. The county is over 77,000 square kilometres. How can you give someone from Kibish or Lokichogio only 500 shillings for transport? The government that should help us is now exploiting us again.”

Civil society groups are calling for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the National Youth Council, and oversight bodies, including the EACC and DCI, citing concerns over transparency, accountability, and compliance with labour regulations.

Emeri reaffirmed support for the trainers, stating, “Justice for their labour is non-negotiable.”

The trainers have maintained that they will not resume training until the terms are reviewed to include adequate facilitation, proper transport refunds, accommodation, and meal allowances—a standoff that could leave hundreds of youth without mentorship.

Questions have also surfaced regarding financial oversight and procurement processes, particularly concerning a backdated contract reportedly covering work done nearly a year before signing.

Civil society groups are now urging the World Bank and other partners supporting the Nyota Initiative to ensure proper management of public funds and protect the welfare of the trainers.