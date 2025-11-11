Turkana residents raise exclusion concerns over ID card registration

Ernest Nadome, Chairman Ngirerea Akide Professional Association. [File]

A section of Turkana residents has raised concerns about exclusion from the National Identity Card registration exercise.

Led by Ernest Nadome, Chairman Ngirerea Akide Professional Association, the residents said access to national identification is a fundamental right that enables citizens to enjoy government services, participate in national programs and exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Mr Nadome, while appreciating President William Ruto for the recent development tour to the region, said the community appreciates the government's decision to remove the vetting requirement from the national ID card registration process.

“This is a commendable move toward ensuring that all Kenyans, particularly those from marginalized communities, can access essential identification services without unnecessary barriers,” said Mr Nadome, adding, “However, we regret to note that despite this positive reform, our community continues to face exclusion from the ongoing registration exercise.”

According to him, the current political leadership has announced mobile registration plans for other areas while neglecting regions predominantly inhabited by Turkana residents.

“We therefore appeal for Your Excellency's intervention to facilitate the inclusion of our people in this important national exercise. This initiative, which your government championed, should be strengthened and enhanced to ensure that the Turkana community in Samburu fully benefits from its intended objectives,” said Nadome.

The chairman said that as loyal citizens and supporters of the Kenya Kwanza administration, the community is grateful for Ruto’s development agenda.

“However, we humbly appeal to you, Your Excellency to consider the plight of the Turkana people in Samburu County. The recognition of Nachola as a sub-county, fair representation in administrative facilitation of essential services such as ID registration and equal access to opportunities will go a long way in healing historical injustices and promoting lasting peace, unity and cohesion in Samburu County,” he said.

Ruto, in his commitment to the region, announced a Sh1.5 billion road project, including the tarmacking of the Baragoi-Maralal Road and the improvement of the Baragoi-Opiroi-Sere Olipi murram road is highly commendable.

These infrastructural developments Mr Nadome said, will undoubtedly enhance connectivity, open up trade routes and spur economic growth in the region.

“We also acknowledge the President's other development pledges, including the laying of the foundation stone for the Sh190 million Baragoi Market and the promise to establish two sub-counties in Nyiro and Wamba,” he said, noting “These projects are significant and reflect government’s continued effort to uplift the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and ensure that marginalised regions benefit from national development.

He said while the community celebrates these positive steps, it candidly expresses the deep disappointment and pain felt by the failure to declare Nachola as a new sub-county.

“The omission has left our community feeling marginalised and excluded from the fruits of devolution and national development,” he said.

Mr Nadome argued that for decades, the Turkana people in Samburu have endured underrepresentation and neglect with only one administrative ward.

This persistent imbalance, he said, has led to inequality in resource allocation, limited access to government services and feelings of disenfranchisement among our people.

“The failure to create the Nachola Sub-County an administrative unit we have long advocated for further entrenches these disparities while risking the widening of existing divisions between the Turkana and Samburu communities,” he said.

According to him, what the community seeks is not favoritism, but fairness and an equitable share in administrative units and government attention that reflects our population size, contribution to local development and historical marginalisation.

“We draw the nation's attention to the plight of Turkana professionals from Samburu County who have been systematically sidelined in both national and county appointments. This trend, if allowed to continue, will only reinforce the perception that Turkana professionals from Samburu are excluded from national leadership opportunities,” he said.