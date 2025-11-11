Five Injured in renewed clashes along KenyaEthiopia border

Kenya security personnel pitch camp in Todonyang border point to recover missing bodies. [File, Standard]

At least four Ethiopian Dassanech militiamen and one Turkana herder were critically injured in fresh ethnic clashes on the Kenya–Ethiopia border on Monday.

The confrontation occurred around 2pm. in the Herun grazing area between Kokuro and Herun villages, after a group of Turkana youth reportedly raided Dassanech herders and drove away with an unknown number of livestock.

Confirming the incident, Omorate Deputy Administrator Omar Kamatee said four Dassanech tribesmen were taken to Omorate Health Centre for treatment before being referred to Jinka General Hospital in Ethiopia for specialised care.

“Four members of the Dassanech community were badly injured, and one Turkana youth was shot in the leg during a fierce exchange of gunfire,” Kamatee said. He said the attackers drove an unknown number of livestock towards the Kokuro area on the Kenyan side.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We hope the Kenyan security team will pursue the attackers and recover the stolen livestock. Let us pray for peace and a quick recovery for those injured, he said.

The incident has heightened tension along the common border, even as Turkana peace advocates and Dassanech elders from Omorate continue holding discussions to promote peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

Sources indicate that Monday’s attack may have been a retaliatory raid following an earlier incident on November 4, when suspected Dassanech youth crossed into Merukuka village in Kenya and stole eight cattle belonging to Turkana herders.

No recovery and injuries were reported during the raid.



A Kenyan local administrator, who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said cross-border raids have persisted despite ongoing peace efforts.



“We continue to record cases where Dassanech youth steal livestock and fishing gear belonging to the Turkana community. Last month, a Turkana herdsboy was shot dead in a similar attack, and his brother narrowly escaped with injuries, ” the official said.



The Dassanech community has also accused Turkana youth of stealing fishing nets and boats, prompting both sides to lodge complaints with local administrations in a bid to seek justice.

These counter-claims have fueled renewed hostility, threatening to undo recent peace gains along the volatile border region.



However, fishermen in Todonyang and Lotira areas have continued to enjoy relative calm following a peace pact signed on October 25, which brought together local administrators and security officials from both Kenya and Ethiopia’s South Omo region.

“We urge both communities to remain calm and continue supporting peace dialogues. Violence only worsens the suffering of our people,” Kamatee added.

Efforts to contact the Kibish Deputy County Commissioner (DCC)Tom Otieno for comments bore no fruit as calls to his phone went unanswered.