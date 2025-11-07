New hub aims to turn arid Marsabit into centre of digital skills and green enterprise

Governor Mohamud Ali interacts with local residents during the launch of the Desert Stars Innovation and Sustainability Hub in Torbi Town, Marsabit County. [Ndung'u Gachane, Standard]

A new digital and climate innovation hub seeking to transform the arid region into a centre of digital skills, green enterprise and peace-driven growth has been launched in Marsabit County.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali presided over the launch of the Desert Stars Hub, an initiative aimed at equipping youth and women with digital literacy, entrepreneurship and climate resilience skills to boost innovation and economic inclusion across northern Kenya.

The hub will serve as a space for training, mentorship and incubation of startups focused on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and digital technologies that can address local challenges such as drought, unemployment and conflict.

Governor Ali said the project will empower residents to harness technology and climate innovation for self-reliance and stability in one of Kenya’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the county’s broader plan to promote peace and resilience through inclusive economic growth.

“This hub will enable our young people to access knowledge, build digital businesses and lead climate action in their own communities,” said the governor during the launch.

The Desert Stars Hub is supported by a coalition of local and international partners working to bridge the digital divide in marginalised areas while fostering green entrepreneurship.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to create a model for climate-smart innovation that can be replicated across other arid counties.