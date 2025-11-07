×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New hub aims to turn arid Marsabit into centre of digital skills and green enterprise

By Ndungu Gachane | Nov. 7, 2025

Governor Mohamud Ali interacts with local residents during the launch of the Desert Stars Innovation and Sustainability Hub in Torbi Town, Marsabit County. [Ndung'u Gachane, Standard]

A new digital and climate innovation hub seeking to transform the arid region into a centre of digital skills, green enterprise and peace-driven growth has been launched in Marsabit County.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali presided over the launch of the Desert Stars Hub, an initiative aimed at equipping youth and women with digital literacy, entrepreneurship and climate resilience skills to boost innovation and economic inclusion across northern Kenya.

The hub will serve as a space for training, mentorship and incubation of startups focused on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and digital technologies that can address local challenges such as drought, unemployment and conflict.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Governor Ali said the project will empower residents to harness technology and climate innovation for self-reliance and stability in one of Kenya’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the county’s broader plan to promote peace and resilience through inclusive economic growth.

“This hub will enable our young people to access knowledge, build digital businesses and lead climate action in their own communities,” said the governor during the launch.

The Desert Stars Hub is supported by a coalition of local and international partners working to bridge the digital divide in marginalised areas while fostering green entrepreneurship.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to create a model for climate-smart innovation that can be replicated across other arid counties.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Desert Stars Hub Green Enterprise Climate Innovation Sustainable Livelihoods
.

Latest Stories

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
How bank's failure to spot missing hyphen helped fraudster
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Why survival of EAC now hangs in the balance
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved