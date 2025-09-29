Tension as shots fired at ex-MP Mokku's residence

Isiolo North MP Hassan Oda, former MP Haji Charfano Mokku, and Borana and Sakuye elders address the press at Saala Hotel, Isiolo, on June 27, 2021, over the Isiolo North killings. [File, Standard]

Tension gripped Isiolo town and surrounding estates over the weekend following a gun attack at the residence of former Isiolo North MP, Haji Charfano Mokku, in Kambi Garba Estate.

Reports indicate that a lone gunman fired several shots into Mokku’s compound at around 7:30pm on Saturday. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Mokku, who retired from active politics in 2017, also served as an Assistant Minister in President Daniel arap Moi’s administration.

A planned street protest over the attack, which was scheduled for Monday, was called off following the death of a clan member who had been undergoing cancer treatment.

“Haji (Mokku) is currently among mourners attending the burial. The media will be briefed later (on the incident),” said a relative who identified himself only as Halkano.

He appealed for calm and urged the public not to speculate about the shooting.

According to a clan member who was inside the compound at the time, Mokku had convened a small meeting with several local residents, including fellow clan members, to discuss matters such as fundraising for needy individuals.

“The meeting was scheduled for that same evening, and those present were still waiting for others to arrive,” said a source.

The source reported that Mokku was seated under a tree in the compound with around a dozen people when a loud knock was heard at the gate.

A young woman sent to check who was at the gate returned and gave the name of the visitor, which Mokku dismissed, saying the individual was a stranger.

A second person who went to ask the man to leave was met with gunfire, with several shots fired into the compound.

“Those outside took cover, while people inside the house switched off the lights,” said the source.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a shot was returned from a licensed firearm holder inside the compound, prompting the attacker to flee.

Police officers visited the residence on Saturday night and returned on Sunday morning to assess the scene and record statements.

“We want the government to address the growing insecurity in Isiolo,” said a resident.

“An attack on Mokku is alarming and must be condemned. Those behind it must be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.

Isiolo County Police Commander Paul Wambug said investigations were underway.

In the 2022 General Election, Mokku supported Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo but reportedly fell out with him months later.

During Governor Guyo’s impeachment in June, Mokku aligned himself with the opposition, accusing the county leadership of mismanaging public resources.