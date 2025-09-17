Civil societies urge government to enforce an end to ID vetting

Civil societies have asked the government to completely enforce an end to ID vetting and stop differential treatment of its applicants in all forms by standardising legal requirements for ID applicants.

In a joint statement by Haki Na Sheria Initiative, Nubian Rights Forum, Namati Kenya, Haki Centre, Pastoralists Rights and Advocacy Network (PARANET) and Pastoralists Women for Health and Education (PWHE), the groups want fair and consistent standards for ID applications countrywide.

The right groups have also called for an amendment or the repeal of sections of the law that purportedly provide the legal framework for vetting to prevent the recurrence of vetting.

They also want the Implementation of affirmative action measures to issue identification to all Kenyans, especially those previously excluded from accessing documents due to the historical existence of discriminatory vetting.

“Expand the number of registration and identification offices and resourcing of these offices, especially in underserved areas of Kenya. The government must also enhance the number and capacity of registration staff in these centres,” read part of the statement.

The civil societies also called for reducing or eliminating inconsistent high fees for ID renewals and birth certificate applications and ensuring registration officials do not charge any fees.

“Kenya’s Constitution does not permit a two-tiered system where different ID application standards are imposed on sections of Kenyan citizens based solely on religious background or ethnicity. We urge the government to finally address this long-standing injustice and ensure every Kenyan enjoys equal, non-discriminatory access to citizenship documents.” They said in the joint press statement yesterday.

Additionally, due to this new process of devolved vetting, the right groups noted that many ID applicants continue to face unnecessary delays for months, if not years, locking them in a limbo that denies them their right to identity.

The civil societies in marking International ID Day yesterday said communities continue to face numerous challenges, including widespread corruption, prohibitive and inconsistent application fees, and distance from registration offices or Huduma centres.

They urge the Government to seize the opportunity to implement its pledge on Sustainable Development Goals. SDG16:9 and fulfil its promise of nationality.

International Identity Day is a global observance, celebrated annually on September 16, that raises awareness about the fundamental human right to a legal identity, including birth registration.

The date, September 16 (16.9), symbolically references UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which calls for providing legal identity to all by 2030.

The day encourages participation in initiatives that promote universal access to identity, highlighting its importance for social and economic participation in the modern digital age.