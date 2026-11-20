Audio By Vocalize

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome handed over the original leases and certificates of lease to Koome during the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report for 2025/2026. [File,Standard]

Kenya’s highest court has finally secured legal ownership of its premises after years of operating without title documents, with Chief Justice Martha Koome revealing that even its parking land had been grabbed.

The Judiciary on Friday officially received title documents for the Supreme Court premises and adjoining parking lot, ending years of uncertainty over ownership of the prime government property in Nairobi.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome handed over the original leases and certificates of lease to Koome during the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report for 2025/2026.

Koome described the development as a major milestone, revealing that the Judiciary had struggled to reclaim its land after sections of the property were taken over by individuals conducting business.

“You remember our yard, our plot here was grabbed. People have no shame. They even grabbed Judiciary land,” Koome said.

She disclosed that the Judiciary had initiated efforts to recover the property but faced suggestions that it should seek court intervention to reclaim its own land.

“Some people came and told us to go to court, and we asked which court,” she said.

Koome said the matter was eventually presented to President William Ruto, who promised that the government would facilitate the recovery of the property.

She credited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for following up on the commitment and directing Wahome to ensure the Judiciary recovered its land.

The Chief Justice said the Judiciary had previously operated without title documents for the Supreme Court premises, raising concerns about the security of its property.

Wahome presented three sets of title documents, including the original lease for Nairobi Block 28-760, measuring 1.505 hectares, where the Supreme Court stands.

The second parcel, Nairobi Block 28-761, measures 0.4759 hectares and includes the adjoining parking land.

The Lands CS also presented documents for a parcel in Kapsabet Township.

Wahome said the parking land had been occupied by people conducting business and had at times been used for parking, creating security concerns.

“I don't know whether it was grabbed, but it was not available, and there were people doing business on that plot,” she said.

The handover fulfils a commitment made by Kindiki during last year's State of the Judiciary address, when he directed the Lands CS to ensure the Supreme Court received its title deed before Christmas.

Koome said the documents would now enable the Judiciary to proceed with plans to develop the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal facilities.

“We appreciate the CS and our team for delivering to us these very critical documents which we need now to start the development of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal right outside here,” she said.