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President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard

President William Ruto has said appointments to public boards will no longer be used as political rewards.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament, Ruto said positions must be filled on the basis of competence, integrity and the ability to deliver.

Citing the Government Owned Enterprises Act, 2025, Ruto said the framework restricts politicians from serving as independent directors of Government Owned Enterprises, adding that it was key to strengthening governance and accountability in public institutions.

The law, which was assented to on November 21, 2025, and came into force on December 5, 2025, requires board chairpersons and members to have demonstrable expertise in relevant professional fields and at least 10 years of professional experience, including five years in senior management.

It also disqualifies individuals who have been affiliated with a political party in the preceding five years from serving as independent directors of Government Owned Enterprises.

The Act defines political affiliation in this context as having an official connection to a party's governing body or identifying with a political party for purposes of vying for political office.

Appointments to independent director positions are to be conducted through a structured, transparent and competitive selection process overseen by an independent search and selection panel.

The new framework comes against the backdrop of appointments of politicians to public institutions by successive administrations.

In November 2024, Ruto appointed former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra as chairperson of the board of Kenya BioVax Institute Limited for a three-year term.

Kenya BioVax is among the 65 enterprises listed under the Government Owned Enterprises Act. However, Mishra's appointment preceded the law's commencement. Its transitional provisions provide for existing board chairpersons and members to continue serving, subject to the Act. His appointment was revoked on July 4, 2025, and Dr Charles Githinji was appointed to replace him.

Other appointments have included former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, who was appointed chairperson of the Kenya Sugar Board in November 2024, and former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, who was appointed chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board in January 2025.

In the same month, Ruto appointed ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire as chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board, replacing Manoj Shah.

According to Ruto, the reforms in the new law were part of his administration's efforts to combat corruption, which he said undermines economic growth and denies citizens equal opportunities.

“Corruption increases the cost of doing business, discourages investment and denies honest citizens a fair opportunity to succeed,” he said.

The President also pointed to the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, saying it was enhancing transparency in public procurement by making suppliers, prices and government contracts open and traceable.

He further said the Conflict of Interest Act, passed by Parliament, would strengthen accountability and prevent public officers from abusing their positions for private gain.

Ruto added that the implementation of the Treasury Single Account would strengthen payroll controls and improve public financial management to safeguard taxpayers' money.

He urged public officers to exercise authority fairly, protect public resources, act on audit findings and accept scrutiny as part of their responsibility to the country.

“For those entrusted with public office, patriotism demands a higher standard: to exercise authority fairly, protect public resources, act on audit findings and accept scrutiny as a duty of service,” he said.