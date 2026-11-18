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Aflatoxin is a key focus because it continues to threaten public health, food security and trade. At the launch, policymakers were also given policy briefs with recommendations on managing, monitoring and preventing aflatoxins in Kenya. [File,Standard]

Kenya has launched a five-year national Codex strategic plan to strengthen food safety systems, protect consumers and make locally produced food more competitive in regional and international markets.

The plan, covering 2026 to 2031, seeks to strengthen Kenya’s role in shaping international food standards and to address persistent food safety problems, including aflatoxin contamination in nuts and cereals.

It sets out a framework for better coordination among government agencies, regulators, the private sector, researchers and consumer groups, with emphasis on science-based decisions and more investment in food safety programmes.

Aflatoxin is a key focus because it continues to threaten public health, food security and trade. At the launch, policymakers were also given policy briefs with recommendations on managing, monitoring and preventing aflatoxins in Kenya.

The National Codex Committee, coordinated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), will lead implementation through stronger stakeholder engagement, scientific participation and resource mobilisation.

The plan also aims to increase Kenya’s influence in international food standard-setting, so that national interests and technical expertise are represented in decisions on food production, safety and cross-border trade.

Stakeholders were urged to turn the strategy into action by aligning their programmes and budgets with its priorities. Government agencies were asked to improve coordination across the agriculture, health, standards and trade sectors.

The launch was organised by KEBS through the National Codex Committee, with the Agriculture and Food Authority’s Nuts and Oil Crops Directorate and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

The plan is expected to improve the application of international food standards in Kenya, strengthen consumer confidence and open better market opportunities for Kenyan products