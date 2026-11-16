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Dr Mary Kimari is expected to provide strategic and administrative leadership. [Courtesy]

Dr Mary Kimari has been appointed chief executive of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The appointment was announced on Monday by Commission Chairperson Claris Ogangah, following a competitive recruitment process conducted under the Constitution and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 2011.

Kimari will serve as the Commission Secretary and head of the Secretariat, providing strategic and administrative leadership and overseeing the implementation of the institution's priorities, including promoting and protecting human rights across the country.

Her appointment comes as the Commission continues to handle complaints involving alleged violations of citizens' rights.

In its 2024-25 annual report, KNCHR reported receiving 3,010 complaints from 3,042 petitioners. The cases included alleged violations of economic, social and cultural rights (ESCR) as well as civil and political rights (CPR).

The Commission also reported conducting 141 investigations into alleged human rights violations during the reporting period.

Kimari is expected to oversee efforts to improve access to justice, strengthen accountability for human rights violations, protect civic space and advance legislative and policy reforms.

The Commission also identified institutional capacity and public awareness of human rights as areas requiring attention under her leadership.

The position of Commission Secretary and chief executive officer (CEO) is advertised as a five-year contract, renewable once.