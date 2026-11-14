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Grim road toll raises alarm ahead of festive travel rush

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 14, 2026
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NTSA Deputy Director Duncan Kibogong during a town hall meeting in Nairobi on November 13, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

With less than two months to the end of the year, Kenya is staring at another grim road safety record.  A new report finds that some 4,532 road deaths have been recorded in the first 11 months of 2026, signifying a 10 per cent increase.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) figures show that 394 more people have died compared with the same period in 2025, raising fears of a higher toll as festive travel approaches.

The country recorded a record 5,009 road deaths last year. The current toll is already about 90 per cent of that annual figure.

Pedestrians account for the largest share of fatalities, with 1,689 deaths, or 37 per cent. Motorcyclists follow with 1,205 (27 per cent), while passengers account for 760 (nearly 17 per cent). Together, the three groups make up about 81 per cent of fatalities.

The data also records 410 deaths among pillion passengers, 399 among drivers and 69 among pedal cyclists. Motorcyclist fatalities have risen by 13 per cent from 1,070 last year, while passenger deaths are up 12 per cent from 676. Pedestrian deaths increased by nine per cent, from 1,554, while driver fatalities rose by eight per cent.

NTSA Director of Road Safety Duncan Kibogong urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and avoid speeding, drink-driving and travelling while fatigued.

He said pedestrians and users of two- and three-wheelers account for about 73 per cent of deaths. People aged 25 to 34 are most affected, while 4pm to 8pm is the most dangerous period. Weekends also record higher risks.

More than 80 per cent of crashes are linked to human factors, including loss of control, improper overtaking and misjudging speed.

NTSA has proposed reducing speed limits in urban areas. The figures come ahead of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 15.

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Road Crashes Road Deaths Kenyan Road Safety Road Accidents
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