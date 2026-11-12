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NPS pledges probe into disappearance, resurfacing of lawyer Abshir Abdi

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 12, 2026
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Lawyer Abdi Bashir. [Courtesy] 

The National Police Service (NPS) has pledged impartial investigations into the disappearance and resurfacing of lawyer Abshir Abdi and Ayub Maalim after 11 days, as questions emerge over the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

The two men, who had been reported missing, resurfaced on Thursday, November 12, after members of the public found them at Rawana and Uran shopping centres, respectively, in Marsabit County.

In a statement, the police said officers from Sololo Police Station responded after receiving information about their whereabouts and escorted the two men to the station, where their statements were recorded.

"The National Police Service has been investigating the disappearance of the two men while complying with the habeas corpus orders issued by the High Court," the statement said.

The police said they were committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding the disappearance through a thorough and evidence-led investigation. "The NPS is committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious evidence-led investigation to establish the full circumstances of this matter and to ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law," the statement added.

The resurfacing of the two men comes amid ongoing questions surrounding their disappearance, which prompted court intervention through habeas corpus orders.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to public safety, promising to provide further updates on the investigations in due course.

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