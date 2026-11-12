Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi found dumped in Sololo, court told

Audio By Vocalize

Lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was allegedly bundled into a vehicle by armed men in Nairobi on November 1, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has reportedly been found dumped in Sololo, Marsabit County, 11 days after he was allegedly abducted by armed men.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama informed High Court Judge Alexander Muteti that he had received information indicating that the missing lawyer had been found.

This came after lawyer Salim Omar, representing the Association of Muslim Lawyers, informed the court that he had received a text message from Abshir's father confirming that the lawyer had been found.

"My Lord, we have learned that the subject of these abduction proceedings has been found dumped somewhere in Moyale sub-county, Marsabit. We have received the message from the father," Lawyer Omar told the court.

According to information relayed to the court, Abshir was allegedly dumped in Sololo on Wednesday night and had been walking towards Moyale town.

The judge heard that the lawyer reportedly contacted his family shortly after 1pm on Thursday, informing them of his whereabouts after 11 days of disappearance.

However, he was yet to report to a police station, and the circumstances surrounding his alleged abduction and subsequent release remained unclear.

Kanjama further informed the court that he had been shown a text message indicating that the lawyer had been found.

"I have also been shown a text message that he has been found. If the subject has been received and comes to court, he can address the court and we can take up that tomorrow," he said.

However, the court was yet to receive Abshir's personal account of his reported discovery.

"Whether the lawyer has been dumped or not, we are proceeding tomorrow morning at 9am until we get to the bottom of the matter," the judge said.

Justice Muteti directed that the matter would proceed on Thursday morning as the court seeks to establish what happened to the lawyer.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Kanjama said the family was expected to provide confirmation that Abshir had indeed been found. He urged the lawyer to report to a police station and record a statement if he had been released.

"The information will come from the family that indeed he has been found. Indeed, if it is true that someone has been released after being abducted, he must report to a police station so that a statement is recorded and a report made. We keep our fingers crossed and our hopes high that lawyer Abshir has been found safe and sound," Kanjama said.

The development came minutes after Abshir's brother played three video clips before the court showing how armed men allegedly pursued and abducted the lawyer.

He told the court that he believed the armed men, some of whom were carrying rifles, were officers attached to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

The brother claimed that Abshir had been abducted twice under similar circumstances, raising concerns about the identity of those behind his disappearance.

He urged the court to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, NIS Director-General Noordin Haji, DCI Director Amin Mohamed and other senior security chiefs to explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

The court is expected to resume proceedings at 9am on Friday as it seeks to establish what happened to the lawyer during his disappearance.