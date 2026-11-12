Mudavadi heads to Ghana for AU talks on sustainable financing

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has travelled to Accra, Ghana, to attend a high-level African Union (AU) meeting seeking sustainable financing for the continental organisation and its peace operations.

Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, will participate in the 27th Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026.

The meeting, jointly organised by the African Union Commission and the Government of Ghana, will bring together Foreign Affairs and Finance ministers from member states to discuss ways of strengthening the bloc's financial independence.

Key among the issues expected to feature in the deliberations is the financing of the African Union and its Peace Fund, as member states push to reduce dependence on external donors and establish predictable funding for continental programmes.

Kenya considers sustainable financing of the AU a strategic priority, arguing that a financially independent organisation is better positioned to address Africa's development and security challenges.

The proposed reforms seek to strengthen the Union's financial independence, improve accountability and reduce reliance on external funding while ensuring predictable resources for continental programmes and peace support operations.

“The reforms seek to strengthen the Union's financial independence, enhance accountability, reduce reliance on external financing and establish predictable funding for continental programmes and peace support operations,” the government said.