Pope who inspired liberation of his motherland from the shackles of communism

Pope John Paul II was the main inspiration behind political uprisings in his motherland of Poland. [Getty Images]

He came to Kenya two times during his papacy; May 1980 for the first time and August 1985 which included visits to other countries in Africa on his second tour. At that time few people knew about his other engagements and joined the world in recognising his place as the Holy Father: Leader of the Christian faith with the largest following in the world.

The title Holy Father would belong to him throughout his 27 years at the Vatican, which, obviously, to many, implies that he played in a league that is well above the shenanigans of politics.