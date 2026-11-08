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Police seize Sh3.6 billion meth in Kwale drug bust

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 8, 2026
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Police seize 454 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated Sh3.6 billion in Kwale County. [File]

The seizure of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated Sh3.6 billion in Kwale County has dealt a major blow to an alleged international drug trafficking network, exposing the growing challenge of cross-border narcotics trade and the government's renewed determination to dismantle criminal cartels.

Three foreign nationals, comprising two Tanzanian men and a Ugandan woman, were arrested following an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation coordinated by the National Anti-Narcotics Bureau (NANB) Coast Region in collaboration with Tanzanian security agencies.

The operation followed the November 5, 2026, arrest of 45-year-old Tanzanian national by authorities in Tanzania over suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to Kenyan officers at the Lunga Lunga–Horohoro border crossing, providing investigators with a critical lead in tracking the suspected trafficking network.

Intelligence linking the suspects to a separate seizure of 259 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine in Tanzania helped security agencies widen their investigations, culminating in the recovery of the 454 kilogrammes in Kwale.

Kenya's Coast is the gateway to international connections and porous border routes present enforcement challenges.

The arrests come amid an intensified government campaign against narcotics, illicit alcohol and organized criminal networks exploiting the manufacture, transportation and sale of harmful substances.

Authorities have increasingly embraced intelligence gathering, coordinated raids, tighter regulation and cooperation between security and enforcement agencies to disrupt the trade.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has recently intensified his public warnings against those involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit substances, describing the menace as a serious threat to Kenya's future.

On October 21, Kindiki declared that illicit alcohol and drugs ranked among the country's three greatest threats, warning: “The menace of illicit alcohol and drugs can wipe out all the gains we have made as a country.”

He announced that the government had stepped up its campaign against criminal cartels, promising “ruthless enforcement through covert intelligence operations” under a centralised multi-agency command.

Beyond arrests and seizures, the government has also signalled its intention to pursue the entire criminal chain, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and those financing illegal operations.

Kindiki has warned against political interference, insisting that enforcement agencies must be allowed to discharge their responsibilities.

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Related Topics

Methamphetamine Drugs Sh3.6 B Methamphetamine Anti-Narcotics Operations Global Drug Trafficking
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