Kenyan youths warned against fake overseas job offers

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The State Department for Diaspora Affairs Director of Skills and Expertise Irene Karari (L) with other guests during the celebrations.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is now warning Kenyan youth looking for job abroad to be careful not to fall victim to fraudulent recruitment agencies that might exploit their desperation for jobs through misleading social media adverts.

The department raised concern over the growing use of platforms such as TikTok by unregistered recruitment agents to lure unsuspecting jobseekers with promises of lucrative overseas employment, exposing them to exploitation, human trafficking and financial losses.

Irene Karari, Director of Skills and Expertise at the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, urged young people to thoroughly scrutinise recruitment agencies.

She said they can verify the validity of recruitment company’s registration with the National Employment Authority before committing themselves to any overseas employment arrangement.

She was speaking during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of Cascade Institute of Hospitality and the opening of its new campus along the Ruiru Eastern Bypass, Kiambu count.

Karari said that the failure to conduct proper background checks had left some Kenyans vulnerable to abuse in foreign countries.

She cautioned training institutions against allowing unverified recruiters to access their students, saying that protecting jobseekers must begin with establishing the credibility of those offering employment opportunities.

“Before allowing anyone to recruit your students, establish who they are and whether they are registered with the National Employment Authority,” she said.

“We have witnessed cases of Kenyans being trafficked and subjected to inhumane treatment abroad after trusting recruitment opportunities advertised on platforms such as TikTok without verifying the people behind them.”

She encouraged Kenyan youths to engage the State Department for Diaspora Affairs for guidance and support throughout the overseas recruitment process.

Karari noted that proper preparation and verification were essential safeguards at a time when the demand for skilled labour in hospitality, healthcare and information and communications technology continues to create opportunities for Kenyans overseas.

The institutions founder Sylvester Njuguna said the hospitality and tourism sector offered immense opportunities for young people.

He added that graduates need to develop qualities beyond their technical qualifications to succeed in an increasingly competitive global industry.

He said professionalism, discipline, cultural sensitivity and a strong commitment to customer service will help graduates seeking to establish themselves in the international hospitality market.

“Having technical qualifications is only one part of the journey. Young people must also understand different cultures, maintain high professional standards and demonstrate discipline in their workplaces,” he said.

“It is particularly rewarding to see our graduates applying these values and making an impact internationally.”

Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Kirika and Kouzon Corporation Kenyan Director Zoran Kocoski called for greater international exposure in technical and vocational education to prepare Kenyan graduates for emerging opportunities across the world.

“Young people must begin looking beyond the traditional ways of seeking employment and embrace innovation. There are opportunities within our country as well as in the international market, and we should prepare our graduates to take advantage of both,” said Kirika.