We'll continue to be bold, says new Standard Group CEO Bilal

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Standard Group PLC CEO Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen at the company’s headquarters on November 3, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Standard Group PLC new Chief Executive Officer Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen took over the leadership of the company yesterday with a strong pledge on bold journalism and fairness.

He said The Standard Group PLC, through its products, will continue factual and balanced coverage of current and political affairs.

“I would like to assure the government that we shall report on the government fairly, but fairly means the good, the bad, the ugly, basically the facts. And we encourage the government to engage with us fairly and justly on any matters,” he said.

Dr Bilal’s arrival comes at a time when the space of media freedom is increasingly shrinking as the country heads to the 2027 General Election.

He also comes at a time The Standard Group is facing increasing hostility from government and its sympathisers who even storm the media house premises to protest the bold coverage.

President William Ruto is on record publicly criticising The Standard headlines and attacking some shareholders of the company particularly, former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

On Tuesday, Bilal’s message to the public and other stakeholders was clear and concise, vowing that the country will continue to be informed fairly and accurately. “Editorial independence is at the core of my values. I want the public to know that we work for them and not any other interest,” Bilal said.

“We expect constructive engagement whenever there is some imbalance in that relationship,” he added.

Dr Bilal applauded the staff for their continued contribution and resilience even in the face of opposition from the government, rallying them to support him as he takes on his new assignment.

“It’s difficult to function if you don’t have a strong team. Management 101 tells you that an organisation is as strong as its weakest link. That is why we must work together.” said Bilal.

He highlighted the evolving nature of the media industry in recent years with the digital space taking over as the leading news source, stressing that he was ready to lead from the front, to steer the company’s growth.

“I pledge, with your support, to effectively enact the necessary strategic initiatives that will drive sustainable growth, digital transformation, top operational excellence and innovation,” he said.

To ensure the company stays ahead even with the industry’s transformation, Bilal mentioned that sustainability is top among his core agenda.

“The traditional business model does not work anymore. It’s for that reason that I expect a lot of ideas from the team I am working with. It will be our duty individually and collectively to translate the corporate strategy of the Standard Group into proper and measurable outcomes,” he said.

He emphasized that he would keep an open-door policy, welcoming ideas from the entire team on measures to bring stability at the giant media company that has been in existence for over 100 years.

With the company among the top three media houses in the country, the new CEO said the task ahead of him was to make the company scale the heights even further.

“It is my challenge to keep this legacy not just growing, but growing much stronger. We need to have proper financial stability for this institution,” he stated.

In readiness for the work ahead of him, Bilal said there are proposals which he has been working on to be coupled with the strategies already in place, to help the company assert its dominance in the industry.

“We have strategies that I will be discussing with you. I have been exploring successful media models not just in Kenya but elsewhere and I will be having my own ideas to bring to the table for consideration,” he said.

Bilal said the company stood at a peculiar juncture where it could become Kenya’s first choice media house. “The Standard Group has the best chance to reinvent and assert itself as the people’s choice as we move forward,” said Bilal.

Outgoing CEO Chaacha Mwita expressed his gratitude, for the role he played stabilising the ship while he was at the helm.

He said Bilal’s work was cut out for him. “Employee welfare, investment in technology, governance, commercial recovery and restoration of organisational confidence all demand urgency and sustained commitment,” Mr Mwita.

“I wish you well and I sincerely hope that you will build on the progress already made, bring new energy to the organisation and lead the group into a more stable and prosperous future,” he said.

Standard Media Group PLC board members, present, pledged support to Dr Bilal, even as they expressed optimism over his leadership.

“We hope that your stewardship will carry this business to that transformation that we so much desire,” said Elisha Njeru, who is one of the non-executive board members.

Acting Editor-in-Chief John Bundotich welcomed Bilal, saying that the new CEO has an opportunity to inject fresh energy into the digital transformation of the company.

Bilal brings in a wealth of experience stretching more than three decades in the media industry, notably having served as the Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation KBC and as Director of Public Affairs and Communication at the Judiciary.

He holds a PHD in Communication Studies, a Master of Arts in Communication Policy and an MBA and a Bachelor of Laws. He is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.