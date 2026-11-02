City Hall, NCA face questions over approvals and enforcement failures

Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed 18-storey building in Eastleigh on October 31, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Questions have emerged about how a multi-storey building rose in Eastleigh despite claims that its development plans had never been approved, and why enforcement action reportedly failed to stop construction.

The concerns face Nairobi County, the National Construction Authority (NCA) and other agencies following the building collapse, where at least 20 people are feared trapped in the rubble.