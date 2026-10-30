Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

More than half of Kenyan journalists earn below Sh50,000, survey finds

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

More than half of Kenyan journalists earn less than Sh50,000 a month, while a similar proportion work without permanent employment, exposing widespread financial insecurity in the media industry.

A survey by the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) found that 52 per cent of journalists earn below Sh50,000, against an average monthly salary of Sh63,000.

The findings, based on a sample of 120 journalists across different ranks and media houses, also show that 55 per cent work as correspondents, freelancers or contributors, arrangements that often leave journalists without the security of permanent employment.

The survey further found that 48 per cent of respondents had not received a salary review in more than three years, while 82 per cent did not receive allowances or bonuses.

The findings point to concerns over how journalists, particularly those working outside permanent employment arrangements, sustain themselves in an industry that relies on regular news coverage and demanding working hours.

KUJ Secretary-General Eric Oduor said poor remuneration was affecting journalists' ability to carry out their professional responsibilities.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the welfare of journalists because their morale has an impact on their output. We cannot expect a journalist who is not properly remunerated to play the watchdog role, speak truth to power and serve the common good of the society," said Oduor.

He called for the findings to inform discussions on improving journalists' working conditions and remuneration.

The survey found that journalists work an average of 8.5 hours daily, with more than 65 per cent reporting increased workloads over the past five years without corresponding increases in pay or allowances.

The financial challenges also extend to retirement planning, particularly for journalists working as freelancers, correspondents and contributors who may not have access to employer-backed pension arrangements.

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) said it would support KUJ and the media industry in establishing a Press Pension Scheme targeting non-permanent journalists.

RBA Chief Executive Charles Machira urged journalists to begin saving for retirement regardless of their current earnings.

"You do not have to wait until you earn a large salary to begin saving. The greatest advantage a young journalist has is not a big income. It is time. The earlier you begin, the more opportunity your savings have to grow," said Machira.

The proposed pension scheme is expected to provide a retirement savings option for journalists who may not have access to formal employment benefits.

The survey also found that 89 per cent of respondents were actively looking for jobs outside their current workplaces, while one in three planned to leave journalism at the earliest opportunity.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Supporting Journalists Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Mental Health
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Cost of living crisis deepens as inflation hits 7.3pc ahead of polls
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
By Okumu Modachi 5 hrs ago
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved