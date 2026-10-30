More than half of Kenyan journalists earn below Sh50,000, survey finds

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More than half of Kenyan journalists earn less than Sh50,000 a month, while a similar proportion work without permanent employment, exposing widespread financial insecurity in the media industry.

A survey by the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) found that 52 per cent of journalists earn below Sh50,000, against an average monthly salary of Sh63,000.

The findings, based on a sample of 120 journalists across different ranks and media houses, also show that 55 per cent work as correspondents, freelancers or contributors, arrangements that often leave journalists without the security of permanent employment.

The survey further found that 48 per cent of respondents had not received a salary review in more than three years, while 82 per cent did not receive allowances or bonuses.

The findings point to concerns over how journalists, particularly those working outside permanent employment arrangements, sustain themselves in an industry that relies on regular news coverage and demanding working hours.

KUJ Secretary-General Eric Oduor said poor remuneration was affecting journalists' ability to carry out their professional responsibilities.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the welfare of journalists because their morale has an impact on their output. We cannot expect a journalist who is not properly remunerated to play the watchdog role, speak truth to power and serve the common good of the society," said Oduor.

He called for the findings to inform discussions on improving journalists' working conditions and remuneration.

The survey found that journalists work an average of 8.5 hours daily, with more than 65 per cent reporting increased workloads over the past five years without corresponding increases in pay or allowances.

The financial challenges also extend to retirement planning, particularly for journalists working as freelancers, correspondents and contributors who may not have access to employer-backed pension arrangements.

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) said it would support KUJ and the media industry in establishing a Press Pension Scheme targeting non-permanent journalists.

RBA Chief Executive Charles Machira urged journalists to begin saving for retirement regardless of their current earnings.

"You do not have to wait until you earn a large salary to begin saving. The greatest advantage a young journalist has is not a big income. It is time. The earlier you begin, the more opportunity your savings have to grow," said Machira.

The proposed pension scheme is expected to provide a retirement savings option for journalists who may not have access to formal employment benefits.

The survey also found that 89 per cent of respondents were actively looking for jobs outside their current workplaces, while one in three planned to leave journalism at the earliest opportunity.