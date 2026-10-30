Nairobi to host inaugural national women's dialogue next month

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First Lady Rachel Ruto will be the event’s chief guest. [File,Standard]

Next month, Nairobi will host the inaugural national women’s dialogue, billed as a major political and socio-economic turning point ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Organisers say the event, dubbed Kenya’s Future is Female, will bring together more than 250 women delegates from all 47 counties.

Grace Munjuri, one of the organisers, said the initiative aims to emphasise that protecting the democratic fabric requires proactive ownership by communities.

“This is a high-level convention that will take place on November 25-26, and is anchored under the timely theme: Women’s Voice, Safety and Power in Kenya’s Future. It kicks off deliberately on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,” she said.

She added that the forum aims to position women not merely as voters, but as key anchors of national cohesion and economic stability.

The Centre is organising the event for the National Women Dialogue, a grassroots women's mobilisation lobby, and Women in PR, the women’s wing of the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK).

First Lady Rachel Ruto will be the event’s chief guest.

With political tensions expected to rise as the 2027 polls approach, the dialogue marks the first step towards a national peace-mobilisation strategy for the period during and after the elections.

Historically, electoral conflicts in Kenya have disproportionately affected women and children.

UN Women reports that, globally, physical, psychological and online gender-based violence (GBV) rises significantly during electoral cycles, suppressing women's political participation.

By bringing together groups from different constituencies—including grassroots entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, faith leaders and caregivers—the dialogue seeks to develop local safety frameworks to address these challenges.

"Women are trusted voices in their communities," the conference concept outlines.

"They can encourage informed and peaceful participation, reject intimidation and incitement, and help neighbours remain connected across political differences," Munjuri said.

A key topic at the plenary sessions will be Kenya’s ongoing struggle to implement the constitutional two-thirds gender principle.

“Article 27(8) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 mandates that the State shall take legislative and other measures to implement the principle that not more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same gender,” she said.

Despite these legal provisions, implementation in Parliament has repeatedly stalled. Locally, groups such as the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) have consistently argued that true democracy is impossible when half the population is underrepresented in legislative decision-making.

Munjuri said the Dialogue aims to dismantle these systemic barriers and establish strong, cross-generational mentorship pathways to help young women enter politics safely.

Beyond politics, the forum will address the economic barriers facing Kenyan women.

While initiatives such as table banking, the Joyful Women Organisation and government Affirmative Action funds, including WEF and NGAAF, have improved livelihoods at the village level, major gaps remain in market access, land ownership and digital inclusion.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), women perform most agricultural labour in rural areas but individually hold less than 10% of land title deeds.

This severely limits their access to formal credit. The forum will connect agribusiness entrepreneurs and small-business owners with mainstream buyers, financial institutions and policymakers to help close this gap.

Munjuri said the dialogue will also focus on an often-marginalised group: caregivers and children with disabilities, particularly those with hearing impairments.

“Caregiving responsibilities heavily limit women’s economic choices and physical mobility. By elevating these issues to a national level, the conference plans to formulate actionable resolutions for localised, accessible services at the county government levels.” She said.

To avoid the shortcomings of past high-level conventions that end in capital-city hotels, the dialogue will include a system for tracking accountability.

The conference will also put decisions into action.

Participating organisations will sign a centralised Commitments Register listing responsible parties and firm implementation deadlines.

Delegates will also move into regional cluster labs to design locally tailored community forums.

A progress update will be issued within 90 days to track whether community peace and economic roadmaps have been launched across Kenya.

As the country moves closer to 2027, the Nairobi dialogue signals that Kenyan women are organised, empowered and ready to shape the rules governing the nation's political and economic future.