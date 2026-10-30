Gachagua: Opposition's flagbearer to be announced five months before elections

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has suggested naming the opposition flagbearer five months to the 2027 General Election, with their main agenda being to defeat President William Ruto.
Gachagua said they are building consensus on the strategies they should adopt to finally agree on the opposition candidate, and proposed that they should not rush to say what their decision is.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…