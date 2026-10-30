Gachagua: Opposition's flagbearer to be announced five months before elections

Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during the interview at his residence in Nairobi on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has suggested naming the opposition flagbearer five months to the 2027 General Election, with their main agenda being to defeat President William Ruto.

Gachagua said they are building consensus on the strategies they should adopt to finally agree on the opposition candidate, and proposed that they should not rush to say what their decision is.