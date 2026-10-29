Sh.1.16 billion required to feed 50,000 fleeing Ethiopia violence into Kenya

Humanitarian agencies appeal for approximately Sh1.16 billion to provide emergency assistance to those seeking safety in Moyale.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said at least 50,000 people have crossed into Kenya from Ethiopia since October 22, fleeing ongoing clashes on the Ethiopian side of the border.
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