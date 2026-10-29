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NTSA impounds 13 vehicles in Southern Bypass crackdown

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 29, 2026
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NTSA impounds 13 vehicles in Southern Bypass crackdown. [File, Standard]

Thirteen vehicles have been impounded along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass after a night safety operation exposed drink-driving, expired licences and vehicle defects.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the Wednesday night operation, conducted by a multi-agency team, was part of the Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani campaign.

The checks also uncovered vehicles with expired inspection stickers, invalid insurance, breaches of insurance terms, broken headlights and cracked windscreens.

The campaign combines driver and passenger awareness with day and night inspections along major transport corridors to curb risky road behaviour and prevent crashes.

NTSA said night checks target hours when road users face a higher risk of fatal crashes.

“By allocating additional resources during these high-risk hours, we can maximise efforts to disrupt the critical risk factors that cause preventable road traffic crashes,” the authority said.

Officers will also check for speeding, inspect speed limiters and confirm that the devices transmit data to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

Inspections will cover documentation for long-distance public transport operators, including passenger manifests, driver logs, route compliance, Road Service Licences and vehicle inspection stickers.

Officers will also check whether vehicles exceed authorised passenger or load capacities, verify driving licences and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badges and conduct breathalyser tests to detect drink-driving.

The crackdown comes as road deaths  continue to rise. NTSA recorded 3,995 deaths between January 1 and October 4, 2026, compared with 3,657 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 9.2 per cent.

The authority has called on the government to declare road crashes a national disaster.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ Economic Survey 2026 reported that road deaths rose from 4,748 in 2024 to 5,009 in 2025.

Reported road traffic accidents increased from 11,165 to 11,638 over the same period.

NTSA estimates that about 20,000 crashes occur each year, claiming more than 5,000 lives.

The authority has urged passengers to wear seatbelts throughout their journeys, warning that failure to do so increases the risk of serious injuries or death in a crash.

It also cautioned motorists against fraudulent speed violation messages, saying official notifications are sent only through SMS using the sender ID NTSA.

It urged motorists to report suspicious messages from numbers claiming to represent the authority.

NTSA said officers conduct day and night inspections under operational procedures designed to protect motorists, manage traffic and safeguard officers. It asked drivers to reduce speed near checkpoints and cooperate with law enforcement officers.

“As you plan your night travels, remember that darkness severely reduces visibility. For your safety and the safety of other road users, practise exceptional care by reducing your speed, increasing following distances, and maintaining absolute focus on the road,” the authority added.

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Related Topics

Road Accidents In 2026 NTSA On Road Accidents Road Accidents Statistics In Kenya Kenyan Road Safety
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