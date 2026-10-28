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Kenya introduces mandatory health insurance for foreign visitors

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 28, 2026
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Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Foreign nationals travelling to Kenya will be required to obtain mandatory inbound travel health insurance under new regulations that took effect on October 5, 2026, in a move expected to affect tourists, business travellers and other short-term visitors.

The requirement was contained in a notice issued by Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on October 27, advising Zambian citizens and other travellers to familiarise themselves with the new rules before departure.

According to the notice, non-Kenyan nationals entering the country for stays of less than 12 months must obtain individual health insurance, including children above three years of age.

The insurance costs Sh6,240 per traveller, according to the Zambian ministry’s notice, which directs applicants to Kenya’s official eCitizen insurance portal at https://insurance.ecitizen.go.ke.

“Members of the public intending to travel to the Republic of Kenya are advised to take note of this requirement and ensure compliance before departure,” the notice states.

The requirement applies to individual travellers as well as families and organised groups, with each eligible child required to have a separate policy.

The ministry cautioned that existing foreign travel health insurance policies would not be accepted as a substitute for the prescribed cover.

An electronic policy document will be issued after payment is confirmed through eCitizen, and travellers are advised to retain proof of insurance for presentation during airline check-in and upon arrival in Kenya.

The policy remains valid for 90 days and can be used for multiple entries within that period, provided the cover remains valid at the time of each entry.

However, the rules provide exemptions for Kenyan citizens, holders of valid Kenyan residence status, citizens of East African Community (EAC) partner states, asylum seekers, holders of diplomatic, official and service passports, qualifying transport crew members and transit passengers who do not seek entry into Kenya.

Zambian nationals have also been granted special consideration under the new arrangements. According to the notice, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) requirement has been removed for Zambian citizens, meaning they should obtain the mandatory health insurance without submitting an eTA application.

The insurance requirement is anchored in Section 26(6) of Kenya’s Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, which provides for mandatory travel health insurance for non-Kenyans intending to enter and remain in the country for less than 12 months.

The government subsequently issued implementation guidelines prescribing the minimum benefits under the scheme.

The policy is intended to ensure visitors have financial protection against medical emergencies, treatment costs and emergency transportation while in Kenya.

Under the government’s insurance framework, the prescribed cover includes a minimum cumulative benefit limit of USD 50,000, encompassing medical expenses, emergency medical transportation, prescribed medicines, mental health treatment and repatriation of mortal remains.

The introduction of mandatory cover has also generated debate over travel costs and compliance, particularly for visitors who already purchase insurance in their home countries.

Travellers are therefore advised to confirm the applicable requirements and fees through official Kenyan government channels before travelling, while ensuring that their insurance documents remain accessible throughout their journey.

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