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Ex-EACC boss Halakhe Waqo among nine shortlisted for IEBC CEO post

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 28, 2026
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Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Halakhe Waqo. [File, Standard]

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Halakhe Waqo is among nine candidates shortlisted for the CEO post of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a notice, IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon said that interviews will be conducted between November 12 and 13, 2026 with each candidate being informed of the venue individually.

“The application period closed on 11th August 2026 at 17:00 EAT with three hundred and four (304) valid applications received,” said Ethekon.

“The final shortlist considered the need to incorporate inclusion specifically gender, regional balance and differently-abled persons.”

The nine candidates are Halakhe Waqo and Martina Wato Yattani from Marsabit County, Anthony Omerikwa (Busia), Harley Mutisya (Makueni), Edmund Odiwuor Malitt (Homa Bay) and Andrew Gitau Kimani (Nairobi).

Others are Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi (Wajir), Edward Katama Ngeywa (Trans Nzoia) and Nelly Ilongo (Taita Taveta).

Waqo headed EACC as its first CEO when it transitioned from Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission in 2013 and he has also served as a commissioner in the National Cohension and Integration Commission.

Ethekon said that the commission received 304 applications for the post after an advert on July 28 following the resignation of former CEO Hussein Marjan in February after more than 10 years at the helm.

He was appointed in March 2022 after being acting CEO since 2017 following the exit of Ezra Chiloba who also resigned from office.

His resignation came after a crisis meeting by IEBC commissioners on January 3, 2026, meeting which questioned his procurement decisions, governance and continued stay in office.

The commission named Moses Ledama Sunkuli the acting CEO for six-months and his term ended on August 4, 2026, and Ruth Kulundu was named as his replacement for a two-month period until the appointment of a substantive CEO.

Among the issues that were flagged in Marjan’s performance include reports from the Auditor General which raised governance concerns in procurement and employment, including payments to advocates and the handling of election technology.

Among other issues raised during Marjan’s tenure was his two-year extension that was triggered in the absence of commissioners back in 2024.

In his exit message to staff, he said the decision followed a mutual agreement on "a structured transition in the Office of the Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer."

He thanked the IEBC staff for maintaining "continuity, stability, and institutional readiness during a time of transition," particularly during the 2022 General Election.

"It has been an honour to work with a professional, dedicated, and resilient team committed to the constitutional mandate of the IEBC," said Marjan.

He said that he was grateful for his time at the IEBC where he first served as Deputy Commission Secretary from March 2015 before assuming the top role.

 

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Related Topics

IEBC new CEO Halakhe Waqo Erastus Ethekon
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