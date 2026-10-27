Kenyans in the Ukraine war await answers as Ruto heads to Moscow

Families of Kenyans allegedly recruited to fight for Russia protest in Nairobi on March 5, 2026. [ AFP]

President William Ruto will be leading Kenya’s delegation to the Third Russia- Africa Summit, weeks after efforts by families that have lost relatives to the ongoing war, failed to have audience with him. The two-day summit begins in Moscow on Wednesday.

The families made several attempts, including calls through the media during the week, that they were expected to appear before parliament for a hearing of a petition filed before it. A joint sitting of the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations and Labour was held on October 8.