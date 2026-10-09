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Former Cabinet minister Burudi Nabwera is dead

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 9, 2026
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Former Cabinet Minister Burudi Nabwera. [Sourced]

Former Cabinet minister and veteran diplomat Burudi Nabwera has died aged 99.

Nabwera was among the pioneers of Kenya’s diplomatic service, serving as the country’s first permanent representative to the United Nations from December 1963 to September 1970. During the same period, he also served as Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States.

He took up the roles as the newly independent nation sought to establish its presence on the international stage and build relationships with foreign governments.

He later joined the country’s political establishment, serving as Minister of State in the Office of the President under former President Daniel arap Moi. He also served as secretary-general of the then-ruling Kenya African National Union (KANU).

In 1988, Nabwera became the first MP for Lugari Constituency following its creation. He also served as chairman of the board of Nzoia Sugar Company.

Leaders have mourned the former minister, lauding his contribution to diplomacy, governance and national development.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described him as a statesman whose life was defined by patriotism and public service. “Kenya has lost a distinguished statesman whose life was defined by service, patriotism and an enduring commitment to our nation,” he said.

He added that Nabwera belonged to a generation of leaders who laid the foundations of Kenya’s diplomacy and development.

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya also paid tribute to the veteran diplomat, citing his contribution to Kenya’s international relations and governance.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Mzee Burudi Nabwera, a distinguished leader and diplomat who served our nation with dedication and honour,” Oparanya said.

Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa recalled Nabwera’s guidance during his time in Parliament and as he pursued his ambition to become Trans Nzoia governor. “Saddened by the passing of Mzee Burudi Nabwera, a respected elder who offered me valuable guidance in my service as MP for Kiminini and in my aspiration for Trans Nzoia governor. His wisdom and counsel will be greatly missed,” said Wamalwa.

Former CS Eliud Owalo recalled working with Nabwera in 2008 on the development of Nzoia Sugar Company’s strategic plan, describing his experience as invaluable.

“I remember him as a leader whose experience and contribution to the institution were invaluable,” Owalo said.

Owalo described Nabwera’s death as a loss to the people of Lugari and the country, extending his condolences to the family and loved ones.

 

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