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Kindiki, Kingi, Kang'ata, Khaminwa in race for prestigious Senior Counsel title

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 21, 2026
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The rank of Senior Counsel recognises advocates for their professional standing, experience and contribution to the legal profession

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has released a list of 146 advocates who have applied for the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel in the 2026 conferment process.

The applicants include Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga and prominent lawyer Danstan Omari.

Also seeking the rank are former LSK president Faith Odhiambo, lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir, constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot and veteran advocate Dr John Khaminwa.

Other notable applicants include former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, former MP Gitobu Imanyara, law professor Ben Sihanya, prominent legal practitioner Dinesh Kapila and former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.

The list also includes Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, and former Speaker Francis Xavier Kaparo.

The applicants further include Anne Kiratu Makori, Atiq Saifuddin Anjarwalla, Njee Muturi, Paul Nyamodi, Claris Ogangah, Julie Soweto, Eric Gumbo, Omwanza Ombati and Harriette Chiggai, the President’s Special Advisor on Women’s Rights.

The rank of Senior Counsel recognises advocates for their professional standing, experience and contribution to the legal profession.

The Committee on Senior Counsel will review the applications before successful candidates are conferred the rank by the President.

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Senior Counsel Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Supreme Court
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