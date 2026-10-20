State urged to ensure full transparency in Ebola response cash

The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Health, has been urged to maintain transparency in its response to the Ebola outbreak.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) say transparency will ensure the public is kept informed about efforts to contain the disease and how funds contributed towards the response are being spent.
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