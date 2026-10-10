Kenyans rally to plant trees in boost in the fight against climate change

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President William Ruto marks Mazingira Day by planting trees in Elgon downs, Trans-Nzoia County. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday led a tree-planting exercise at Elgon Downs, Entebes, in Trans Nzoia County, bringing Mazingira Week, which started on October 5, to a close.

The five-day week was set aside to plant 17 million trees countrywide in an effort to help meet the government’s target of growing 15 billion trees by 2032.

“Our plan today was to plant 5.3 million trees here in every part of Kenya, and I want to thank everyone who has participated in this exercise,” President Ruto said.

“Let us sustain this spirit as we work towards our goal of growing 15 billion trees by 2032 to combat climate change and restore our environment,” Ruto added.

He said environmental conservation should go hand in hand with economic empowerment, particularly for communities whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and natural resources.

During the celebrations, Ruto distributed cocoa seedlings to farmers, marking the introduction of the crop as a potential new source of income for Kenyan farmers.

The initiative aims to promote tree growing while creating economic opportunities for farming communities, in line with the government’s broader environmental restoration agenda.

The President also unveiled aerial seeding technology to complement conventional tree-planting efforts and accelerate the restoration of degraded forests.

The technology is expected to support efforts to restore forest cover, particularly in areas where difficult terrain makes manual tree planting challenging.

In another major initiative, Ruto launched the Mt Elgon Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme Strategic Plan 2026–2036.

The 10-year plan seeks to restore degraded forests, protect critical water resources and improve the livelihoods of communities living around Mt Elgon.

In Nairobi, county teams led by the ‘Green Army’—about 3,000 youths recruited under the Department of Environment—participated in tree-planting exercises in various sub-counties.

The exercise was led by the Chief Officer for Environment in collaboration with the OCS, assistant chief, assistant directors and environment officers.

At the same time, the Environment Team conducted a tree-planting exercise at Kileleshwa Police Station to promote environmental conservation, increase urban green cover and support climate action.

In Western Kenya, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa led a tree-planting exercise in Ikolomani Constituency, calling for greater environmental conservation efforts.

“Environmental stewardship is not merely an obligation to nature; it is a responsibility to the generations whose future will be shaped by the decisions we make today,” Barasa said.

He said environmental conservation and economic development should not be viewed as competing priorities.

The governor noted that agricultural productivity, water security, public health and long-term prosperity depended on healthy ecosystems.

At Senyende Forest in Kakamega County, Principal Secretary for Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala urged universities and students to take a leading role in environmental protection through tree growing and conservation initiatives.

Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya was in Lugari, where he joined residents at Nzoia Forest and urged them to increase tree cover and conserve forests.

In Vihiga, Governor Wilbur Ottichilo called on county governments to enact laws promoting environmental conservation. He also urged residents to plant indigenous trees and protect water sources.

Mazingira Day celebrations in Vihiga were held at Maragoli Hills.

Ottichilo said protecting natural resources required collective action and effective legal frameworks to safeguard the environment for future generations.

The governor encouraged residents to prioritise indigenous tree species, noting the importance of conserving the region’s natural ecosystems and protecting water sources.

“We must also encourage residents to plant indigenous trees and protect our water sources for the benefit of present and future generations,” Ottichilo said.

He added that environmental protection should be embraced as a shared responsibility involving governments, communities and other stakeholders.

In Busia County, Principal Secretary for Economic Planning Dr Bonface Makokha led a tree-planting exercise at Kenya Gauze in Sisenye, Bunyala North, Budalangi.

Makokha said he and Principal Secretary for MSME Development Susan Mang’eni would oversee the recruitment of 50 community members to work alongside forestry officers in planting trees.

He said the initiative would provide opportunities for local youth, women and mothers to participate in environmental conservation while supporting community livelihoods.

In Kisumu, groups of environmental enthusiasts planted trees in the Kajulu Hills to mark the day.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is targeting the planting of 270,000 mangrove seedlings by the end of the year as part of efforts to restore degraded ecosystems, protect marine biodiversity and strengthen environmental sustainability along the coastline.

The initiative, undertaken in partnership with residents of the Mkupe ecosystem in Mombasa County during this year’s Mazingira Day celebrations, seeks to promote community participation in environmental conservation while supporting the authority’s broader green port agenda.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto said the mangrove-planting programme formed part of the authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

"This initiative can also create opportunities for carbon credit generation through the conservation of mangrove forests, which absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere more than other forests," he explained.

Carbon credits are increasingly being explored as a way of financing environmental conservation, although their generation depends on meeting established requirements for measuring and verifying emissions reductions or carbon removal.

The programme comes amid growing attention to the need to protect coastal habitats from environmental degradation. Mangrove forests serve as natural barriers against wave action and coastal erosion while providing breeding grounds for fish and other marine organisms.

Mangroves also support the livelihoods of communities that depend on fisheries and other coastal resources, making their protection important for both environmental conservation and local economic activity.

Speaking during the exercise, Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar called for environmental education to be introduced and strengthened among young children.

"Early exposure to conservation practices will help cultivate a generation that values and protects the environment," he said.

Daghar urged communities, schools and other stakeholders to promote tree planting and responsible environmental practices, noting that conservation efforts require participation beyond organised national celebrations.